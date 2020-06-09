Why is Prince Andrew unlikely to speak to US authorities about Epstein?

Jonna Spilbor, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, explained Tuesday why Prince Andrew will likely not speak to US authorities about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"We know that Prince Andrews is a suspect, he knows that he is a suspect, therefore he must remain with his lips closed from the point of view of the criminal defense," Spilbor told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday.

Spilbor made the comments a day after Attorney General William Barr told Fox News' Bret Baier in an exclusive interview that the Justice Department is trying to speak to Prince Andrew regarding a criminal investigation into the dishonored financial officer, that authorities said he committed suicide in prison. last year.

While Barr said there was no truth to the reports that the United Kingdom would extradite royalty to the United States, he did say that the Justice Department wanted to speak to the Duke of York to "provide some evidence."

"The Justice Department is a little desperate, for lack of a better word, because there are two things that happen here. They really want information from Prince Andrew, but guess what, they can't force him to speak at all, they can't force him to testify and from his side of the camp, it's not a good idea to say anything, Spilbor explained.

Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was a friend of Epstein and has been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl who claimed to be a victim of Epstein's sex trafficking.

Andrew has flatly denied having sex with the teenager. The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

She said Epstein took her around the world on private jets to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Barr's comments Monday came just hours after Andrew's attorneys said the Justice Department had assured them he was not a target in the Epstein investigation.

In a statement Monday, Prince Andrew's attorneys with the Blackfords LLP firm said: "Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two (assistance) offers by violating its own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation In doing so, they may seek publicity rather than accept the assistance offered. "

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, said in a statement on Monday: “Today, Prince Andrew again attempted to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related crimes. "

"If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open and we await news of when we should expect him," Berman continued.

When hostess Sandra Smith asked Spilbor what happens next, she said "probably very little." She emphasized that Prince Andrew will not speak as he is considered a "suspect".

Spilbor went on to point out that Prince Andrew offered to provide some "written evidence", which she says is "a kind of clever move on her part."

"We have seen this movement before where people are under investigation, think they are helping themselves, interview the authorities, and then, if they are not charged with the underlying crime, they are charged with obstruction of justice because Lo It is true that we never know what researchers have and we are allowed to lie to them, but we are not allowed to lie to them, "he explained.

