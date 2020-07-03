Why is Taiwan a creative haven for LGBTQ art?

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Around this time last year, Taiwan was preparing to host Asia's largest Pride parade as it had become the first place on the continent to legalize same-sex marriage.

Since then, more than 4,000 gay couples have taken advantage of historical legislation. But beyond being able to get married, the island's LGBTQ communities are feeling the positive effects of the law in other ways.

For Taiwan's LGBTQ visual artists, for example, last year has announced new forms of creative expression, according to photographer Su Misu, whose explorations of gender identity, sexuality, and slavery range from candid nudes to fantastic subversions of religious imagery.

"More and more people are exhibiting their own identity, using their creative voice to express their individuality," he said by email. "People are also beginning to build the stories of the LGBTQI movement in Taiwan, calling others to participate and study it. All of this can help the gay community, which focuses on different issues, to prosper."

"I am false but my heart is true," a 2016 image by Taiwanese photographer Su Misu, whose work explores gender identity, sexuality, and slavery. Credit: Su Misu / Chi-Wen Gallery

Even before marriage legislation, LGBTQ artists in Taiwan enjoyed a level of creative freedom denied to their counterparts in many parts of Asia.

Beyond the legal rights of expression enshrined in its constitution, Taiwan ranked 34th in the world (and second in Asia, after Thailand) in a gay happiness index based on the experiences of 115,000 men around the world. A recent report on workplace equality by the island's oldest registered LGBTQ organization, Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, found that the territory's art sector was one of the industries respondents felt "most comfortable "about hanging out with your coworkers.

Coupled with the island's generous funding of public art, this atmosphere has produced a welcoming environment for LGBTQ art. And in 2017, just a few months after Taiwan's constitutional court paved the way for marriage law by declaring same-sex marriage to be a legal right, the gay art scene received rare main attention with the exhibition "Spectrosynthesis – Asian LGBTQ Issues and Art Now". "

Ku Fu-Sheng & # 39; s 1983 "The Room at the Top of the Stairs", on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, in 2017. Credit: Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei / Sunpride Foundation

Regarded as Asia's first major LGBTQ art exhibition, the show featured more than 50 works by 22 artists (from places like Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore, as well as the Asian Diaspora) that address a variety of topics, from the forbidden love even sexual violence. Organizing the show at a large public institution, the Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), meant that LGBTQ art had a rare opportunity to reach the general public, according to Patrick Sun, founder of the nonprofit organization behind the show, Sunpride Foundation.

"If we do a show in a private gallery, then I'm sure all my friends would come," he said in a telephone interview from Hong Kong, where he resides. "But we want to speak to the general public."

A "political victory"

For one of the show's participants, avant-garde filmmaker Su Hui-Yu, 44 (unrelated to Su Misu), the show represented a "political victory" that was especially encouraging for young artists.

"In Taiwan, it represented the wave change (that) even a public museum would love to curate the show. It is more symbolic in a political dimension than an (artistic) one. But I think it was very encouraging to art students." "

A photo of "Nue Quan" by Su Hui-Yu, an artist who explores LGBTQ themes and themes in his work. Credit: Su Hui-Yu / Double Square Gallery

However, for Su's generation, the gay art scene has flourished for a long time. Although direct, his work has often explored LGBTQ issues. In one of his most recent projects, his film saw unrealized scenes from "The Glamorous Boys of Tang," a homoerotic fantasy film with orgies, murders, and an exorcism, which was released without parts of the original script, how Your believes They were considered inappropriate in conservative Taiwan in the 1980s.

"There was already a strong tradition of queer study (and) queer art in Taiwan since the 1990s (and) since the martial law was lifted," he said, by email, about the repressive military government that formally ended in 1987.

An image from filmmaker Su Hui-Yu's project "The Glamorous Boys of Tang", which was based on unrealized scenes from the script of a 1985 homoerotic fantasy film of the same name. Credit: Su Hui-Yu

It was this decade that saw the opening of LGBTQ-friendly venues like IT Park and the Gin Gin Bookstore, which has hosted a gallery space in Taipei for more than 20 years, along with an explosion of gay literature, nightlife, and academic speech. But while gay artists were free to practice their art, conservative attitudes persisted.

When legislation on same-sex marriage was first proposed in Taiwan in the early 2000s, it faced vociferous opposition. So-called conversion therapy, a pseudoscience trying to "treat" homosexuality, continued to prevail (only formally banned in 2018). Organizers of a 2003 exhibition of works by gay artists during consensual art therapy even found it necessary to clarify in the program notes: "This exhibition is not to show that LGBT people need to heal themselves."

Participants in the annual Taiwan Gay Pride Parade photographed outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei in October 2019. Credit: Sam Yeh / AFP / Getty Images

After the euphoric consequences of passing the same-sex marriage law in 2019, it was easy to forget that 67% of voters actually rejected the idea in a referendum a year earlier. The Taiwanese government followed through with the law, although some rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples, such as international marriage, are still prohibited.

A scene from digital artist Wang Jun-Jieh's "Passion," which was screened at the "Spectrosynthesis" show in Taipei in 2017. Credit: Wang Jun-Jieh

For the 36-year-old photographer 526 (a pseudonym pronounced "five two six") it was family and not social pressures that kept him from openly practicing his art, which includes intimate portraits of trans and LGBTQ subjects taken in their own rooms. (top photo).

"Even today, my parents are still afraid to tell their friends what I'm doing," he said by email. "It is frustrating that even your parents cannot see your worth or tell others that their child is gay. I hope they can be brave, because … we need to stand out and let all the people know: we are here."

However, he said that the visibility of LGBTQ art is becoming "better and better", and that Taiwan's progressive environment "makes it a good place to make art." He points out that the legalization of same-sex marriage is not only a milestone in his artistic identity, but in his life in general.

"I couldn't have imagined that (the law) would happen in my life," he said. "If I had known this would happen, I probably wouldn't have stayed in the closet for 31 years."

A beacon for Asia

The relative freedoms of LGBTQ artists in Taiwan are very focused compared to their Asian neighbors. In Japan and South Korea, there are no real legal restrictions, although conservative attitudes prevent their respective scenes from prospering in the same way. At the other end of the spectrum, homosexuality remains a punishable offense in parts of Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Brunei, and some areas of Indonesia.

In between, there are a number of places that apparently allow gay art to be displayed, but where censorship remains a major barrier. In mainland China, for example, authorities are known to periodically shut down LGBTQ exposures without explanation.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, where artists are allowed to display LGBTQ-themed works despite the fact that gay sex is illegal (a law that is rarely enforced), censorship is also common. In 2016, the authorities removed several items, including sex toys, from artist Loo Zihan's "Queer Objects" exhibition at the Singapore Institute of Contemporary Art, due to obscenity laws. (A few years earlier, Loo responded to an age restriction at one of his shows by photocopying visitor ID cards and embedding them on screens.)

The idea that Taiwan can serve as a beacon for the rest of Asia was a key idea behind "Spectrosynthesis". Speaking to CNN at the time, curator Sean Hu expressed his hope that the Taipei program will have "a ripple effect throughout Asian society."

Installation view of "Man Hole" by Hou Chun-Ming at the Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art, for the show "Spectrosynthesis". Credit: Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei / Sunpride Foundation

In fact, since then a second edition of the exhibition has been held in Thailand, again in a publicly-funded main venue, the Bangkok Center for Art and Culture, with nearly three times as many artists. A third is planned for Hong Kong in 2022, with Sun expressing hopes that they will become a "new normal" in other Asian cities.

With Taiwan trying to establish itself as a commercial art destination (the launch of the Taipei Dangdai art fair in 2019 pointed out that the island can hope to challenge the dominance of Hong Kong's Asian market), the island's gay artists could, at their Once, benefit from the growing international profile.

One of those artists, Tzeng Yi-Hsin, said she experienced an increase in international consultations after two of her images appeared in "Spectrosynthesis."

"I did not receive many responses or comments from the interior of Taiwan, but right after the show, I received more interest and approaches from outsiders," he said, citing the interest of Japanese collectors and Western media.

Based on a painting by Édouard Manet of the same name, Tzeng Yi-Hsin's "Olympia" is one of a series of images that saw the artist and photographer recreate famous paintings from art history. Credit: Tzeng Yi-Hsin

Another take from the Tzeng series recreates Manet's "Le Déjeuner sur l & # 39; herbe" (Lunch on the grass). Credit: Tzeng Yi-Hsin

However, Tzeng also expressed reservations about the exhibition's strong focus on male artists. Only three of the 22 participating artists were women, and only one identified as transgender. (Sun welcomed the criticism, saying he "took it very seriously" and makes sure his foundation makes "a conscious effort to include female and transgender artists.")

For the 41-year-old artist and photographer, this curatorial decision represents a larger problem facing the arts in Taiwan: that gay male artists continue to take a disproportionate share of the spotlight.

"Most curators and collectors are men and, from my perspective, they are more interested in gay male art," he said, adding: "We all notice that there are a lot of gay artists (in Taiwan), but if a curator asks: "Who is a lesbian artist?" No one knows. "

Avoid labels

According to Su Misu, oversimplifying LGBTQ issues is another obstacle facing gay artists in Taiwan. He identified a variety of difficult or challenging topics that remain difficult to tackle in the main forums.

"Topics considered 'taboo' need more visibility, including drug abuse, AIDS, sex workers, transgender people, disabled people and BDSM practitioners," he said, and He added that exploring these issues could help challenge "inaccurate stereotypes about sex and gender."

Art that conforms to existing public ideas about LGBTQ communities, he said, "will only reinforce minority group labeling."

Pride 2020: a story of the rainbow flag

Even the concept of LGBTQ art itself can be a generalization, said Tzeng, who does not acknowledge the existence of a gay art "scene", per se, in Taipei. While some of his work directly addresses LGBTQ issues, much of it is unrelated to his sexuality, such as his iconoclastic images that disfigure classic paintings or photographs of pop cultural and political figures such as former Taiwanese leader Chiang Kai-shek.

"I never identified as a gay artist. I know my identity, but I'm just doing my own job."

Tzeng's "My Dear Lovers" series saw her "disfiguring" various images and photographs. Credit: Tzeng Yi-Hsin

It is a point also raised by Sun who, despite organizing LGBTQ themed exhibitions, said that the main concern of the artists "should not be labeled to express what they want to say." But if that means that organizations like their power, in an ideal future, no longer need to exist, it's a moot point given the widespread challenges facing gay artists in Asia, he said.

"In the next 10 to 15 years we have a lot of work to do," he said. "Then we can worry about that when the world has changed!"

Top image: An intimate portrait of the 526 photographer based in Taipei.