Why is Ted Cruz fighting with Hell Boy?

Then one of the weirdest episodes began in what has been one of the weirdest years in politics, well, never.
Cruz, who apparently had nothing better to do, decided to get into Twitter's junk.
As I said, weird. For many reasons.
"I'm telling you what a teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and the fight is … troublesome, why don't we do it … just you and me? I'll give Black Lives Matter 50k and you can keep all of them taxpayer money I was thinking of spending. "
Which was, fortunately, the end of all this strange mischief. Wait, what is that? Cruz replied again?
If he did!
"You know, I've been thinking about this: Leave @Jim_Jordan at home and give me 10 minutes with you and Mitch McConnell … All we need is a time, a place, and some EMT waiting. LMK."
And that, starting at 7:28 p.m. Monday night was the last word. For now.
This is all colossally stupid. Which may be an understatement, actually.
As you may have noticed, some important things are happening in the country. A pandemic now projected will have 200,000 American lives by the fall. A national debate on race and vigilance in which the Senate is at the center of attempts at legislative action. Record unemployment. Massive companies on the verge of bankruptcy.
There are many things that Cruz needs to focus on that doesn't work as a promoter of a fantasy fight between an actor and a member of Congress.
Serious times require serious men and women to deal with them. Fighting Hellboy on Twitter doesn't fit.