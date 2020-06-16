Why is Ted Cruz fighting with Hell Boy?

Then one of the weirdest episodes began in what has been one of the weirdest years in politics, well, never.

Cruz, who apparently had nothing better to do, decided to get into Twitter's junk.

As I said, weird. For many reasons.

Yes, Jordan was a college wrestler and was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University for almost a decade in the late 1980s and 1990s. He has also been accused by six former OSU fighters of being aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against the team's doctor. Jordan has denied knowing of any allegations.

So I can't imagine Jordan was excited for Cruz to reopen that can of worms. And Perlman bit the hook. responding to Cruz in this way

"I'm telling you what a teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and the fight is … troublesome, why don't we do it … just you and me? I'll give Black Lives Matter 50k and you can keep all of them taxpayer money I was thinking of spending. "

Which was, fortunately, the end of all this strange mischief. Wait, what is that? Cruz replied again?

If he did!

"I get it, you are rich" the senator wrote . "But apparently smooth. You sure look scared from fighting Jordan (whom you still insult). Can't stand the heat? Do you need a manicure?"

"You know, I've been thinking about this: Leave @Jim_Jordan at home and give me 10 minutes with you and Mitch McConnell … All we need is a time, a place, and some EMT waiting. LMK."

And that, starting at 7:28 p.m. Monday night was the last word. For now.

This is all colossally stupid. Which may be an understatement, actually.

But it raises a somewhat important question: Why the hell is Ted Cruz, a sitting American senator, wasting his time on this? Does Cruz really think that Perlman, or Jordan, will agree to fight each other? And even if they did, what exactly would it prove? And why is Cruz the self-proclaimed Don King of this party?

As you may have noticed, some important things are happening in the country. A pandemic now projected will have 200,000 American lives by the fall. A national debate on race and vigilance in which the Senate is at the center of attempts at legislative action. Record unemployment. Massive companies on the verge of bankruptcy.

There are many things that Cruz needs to focus on that doesn't work as a promoter of a fantasy fight between an actor and a member of Congress.

Serious times require serious men and women to deal with them. Fighting Hellboy on Twitter doesn't fit.