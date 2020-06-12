Why is the electoral map even better for Joe Biden than it seems?

Which is right! Biden has a narrow lead at the Electoral College.

But the current electoral breakdown doesn't capture the whole picture either, which is that Biden simply has far more possible avenues for the magic number of 270 electoral votes than Trump.

Let's start with Biden's possible paths, based on current surveys, campaign spending, and, well, observation. And suppose here, for the sake or argument, that Biden wins the 20 states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, which starts with 232 electoral votes. (To be clear: these are NOT ALL the paths available to Biden. Just some of the possibilities.)

1) Biden reclaims the industrial Midwest: If Biden claims Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, three longtime Democratic states at Trump's presidential level, he has 278 electoral votes and the choice is over. Polls in all three states suggest Biden is ahead today. If Biden only wins Michigan and Pennsylvania, which seem a little more likely to go back to the Democratic side of the aisle than Wisconsin, he has 268 electoral votes, and he only needs 2 more to be president.

2) Biden wins Florida and Arizona: While Trump won Florida in 2016 and Republicans won state governor-senator seat races in 2018, available survey data suggests that the 2020 race between the incumbent and Biden is pretty close. And while the last time a Democrat won Arizona was Bill Clinton in 1992, even Republicans admit the state is changing: Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won a seat race in 2018, and polls find the race to be quite competitive. . Win only those 2 states and Biden has 272 electoral votes.

3) Biden wins Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona: Based on current polls, this appears to be Biden's easiest path to the White House. You can afford to lose Wisconsin, Florida, and North Carolina and still be elected president by winning Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. If I claimed that trio of states, I would have had 279 electoral votes.

4) Biden wins Pennsylvania and Florida: Biden, in theory, should work well in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. And, given its strength among older voters, Biden should also perform well in Florida (not to mention Pennsylvania). Win only those two great states and Biden has 281 electoral votes.

5) Biden wins Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina: As noted above, survey data in Michigan and Pennsylvania look good for Biden. As for North Carolina, it is a state that Barack Obama won in 2008 but lost in 2012. And Trump won it in 2016. But the state now has a Democratic governor and Republican Senator Thom Tillis is in a real fight for a second. mandate. Polls suggest that running in the state is pure shakeup.

Now turn to Trump's map at 270. And in doing so you immediately notice that there are fewer ways to get to 270.

1) Trump loses Michigan and Pennsylvania: At the moment, this appears to be Trump's best chance to win a second term. If you lose just these two Midwest industrial states and take the other 28 states you won in 2016, you would be in 270 electoral votes exactly.

2) Trump loses Arizona and Pennsylvania: If Trump's numbers remain where they are in both states, each loses. But, he could resist that, winning with 275 electoral votes – If you won all the other states that you carried in 2016.

3) Trump loses Arizona and Michigan: Same scenario as No. 2, except Trump wins with 279 electoral votes.

And that, really, is about that. Yes, the Trump campaign has made noise about expanding the battlefield to Democratic states like Oregon or Minnesota (the former is ridiculous, the latter is within the scope of possibility), but there are very few polls suggesting they can. .

Meanwhile, Biden's map has a very real chance of expanding to Georgia and possibly even Texas before November. And there is some data to suggest that Ohio, which has been moving more toward Republicans in the recent presidential election, may also return as a battleground.

If any of those states becomes a really competitive one for Biden, and consequently trouble for Trump, then the potential avenues for 270 electoral votes for the Democratic candidate multiply rapidly.

None of this means, of course, that Trump hypocrisy win. He had an apparently narrow path to victory in 2016, but managed to widen it by winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin (albeit with very narrow margins), where no one thought he could.

The electoral map is something fungible. And the choice is not for another 144 days. But looking at the states today, it is clear that Biden has MANY more ways to reach his goal than Trump.