Does your child have to read “The Kite Runner?” Would the school request a research paper on the literature afterwards? Parents ask these questions when their children’s school recommends the famous Afghanistan text.

Books on prose help to sharpen a student’s mind on critical thinking. Schools generally recommend The Kite Runner research paper from high school scholars. The curriculum expects every child to write an essay on a literature text. Free essays like the kite runner often share real-life examples of things happening around us.

Read along as we help you decide if the text is a good read for your child.

The Book Summary

Hassan and Amir (the narrator) had their childhood in Afghanistan. Hassan and his father work for Amir’s family. Both characters lost their mums as infants. This common tragedy binds them as brothers for life. Both friends value their friendship and seem inseparable until a traumatic event. Things changed when Amir did nothing while Hassan, his friend, was in distress.

Amir feels guilty for neglecting his childhood friend in his time of need. This guilt continued to multiply, reminding him of his cowardice. Amir suddenly resents Hassan as he feeds his guilt day after day. Now Amir thinks of getting rid of his friend to free his conscience. Why shouldn’t he? His friend’s presence constantly reminds him of his unforgiving act.

War breaks out in Afghanistan a few years down the line. This prompts Amir and his father to relocate to the USA. Hassan and his father could never afford the luxury of relocating. They had no option but to stay back in Afghanistan during the war. Amir is back in Afghanistan years after the war. He now works to intervene on behalf of his best friend’s son.

Is the Kite Runner Ok for 10th Graders?

The kite runner age rating is from 16 years upward. Parents can be at rest when school recommends the text. Hosseini is an outstanding writer with a rare gift in prose writing. He is a craftsman at staying within limits creating a boring story. Hosseini’s “A Thousand Splendid Suns” tops the read-list of many readers today. The writer is an Afghan by birth. He represents this in the book.

The book is the perfect literary piece of the modern immigrant experience. Hosseini explains first-hand the experience of the war in Afghanistan. Students can learn a lot from the references made in movies about the country. Teachers teaching the kite runner need to be sensitive with the kids. War is a delicate top to teach the fragile minds of kids. Nonetheless, it is beautiful prose.

There are lots of traumatic experiences in this book. These representations might eclipse the purported lessons. The book is generally about guilt and its effects on humans. This book reflects the traumatic effect on the psyche. Above all, it is about shunning the practice of bullying. Always learning to stand up for friends. Most kiterunner reviews online to discuss the keynotes of the book.

What’s Next?

What do you do when your child’s school assigns “The Kite Runner?” It is good to show interest in your child’s education. Scholars in high school would soon become adults. Most of them think and act like adults anyway. This book is a fair introductory text to adulthood. The life beyond snacks and video games. The Kite Runner is a grown-up text that tackles real issues.

It is not a recommended read for every child per se. Parents need to understand the level of fragility of their children first. You can always request a substitute text from the school. Requesting substitutes for literature texts should not always be your thing. But this calls for an argument if needed. Work with the teacher to find the best substitute for your child.

Conclusion

Students in 10th grade sometimes have to read The Kite Runner. Parents that have read the kite runner book summary have concerns. We just discussed the considerations and summary of the book. Many parents believe students need supervised guidance to read this book. Others generally condemn the school’s recommendations.

There are several sections and topics in the literature text. High school scholars can get first-hand experience of real-life issues from the book. We simply advise that you understand your child’s fragility. This would further help your decision to either accept or reject the book. Above all, The Kite Runner is an interesting read.