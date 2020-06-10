Why is this the strangest recession?

There was neither a boom nor a fall, nor a bubble that burst, nor a shocking attack on our coasts. Rather, the government turned off the economy switch in March to limit the spread of Covid-19 infections. People stayed at home, companies closed, millions of workers were fired and economic activity stopped. This recession is more "man-made" than any previous one.

Now economists are wondering if the economy can reignite so easily. Predictions about the future are more difficult in these unprecedented times, making it difficult for policy makers to gauge how much stimulus is needed for the country to go through recession.

But can a recession and record job growth coexist simultaneously? Economists think the answer is yes. After all, a recovery needs more than one positive data point.

Can the United States be in a recession even with record-level job growth?

A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in a nation's gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy.

The National Bureau of Economic Research said February was the beginning of the current recession in the United States. It ended the longest expansion in history, which began after the 2008 financial crisis. This was probably the easiest decision NBER had to make, given the designed start of the recession, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

The United States economy contracted at 5% annualized in the first quarter of the year, despite the fact that the economy continued to grow in January and February. The decline in March was strong enough to turn negative for the entire quarter.

For the current second quarter, economists expect an annualized decline of up to 40%, which would exceed the lowest point of the financial crisis. The gross domestic product of the USA The US, the broadest measure of the economy, contracted to an annualized 8.4% in the last three months of 2008.

the "Big Block" could be the shortest recession in history as experts expect a strong pickup in economic activity in the third quarter of the year, Englund said. So far, the shortest recession on record is the six-month recession of 1980.

"The recession itself will not last long, because the depression will be rapid. But the scars, the lingering effect of this, will be lasting," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics in the United States.

If we can turn off the economy, can we turn it back on?

How long can the road to recovery be? is the biggest question on the minds of policy makers, central bankers, and economists right now.

The labor market is expected to continue its recovery in the coming months. But it's easy to record the best job gains when the starting point is the worst job loss in history, Daco warned.

"If you get a job back for every 10 you lose, you still have nine in the hole," he said.

The 2.5 million new jobs in May came immediately after the revised 20.7 million jobs that disappeared in April.

Worse yet, the apparent rebound in economic data could decrease the remaining pain in the economy and could lead to less or delayed government stimulus this summer. That, in turn, would further delay recovery, Daco said.

Early in the coronavirus slowdown, many predicted a V-shaped recovery, characterized by a sharp decline followed by a strong rebound.

The longer the block lasts, the longer the recovery prognosis The forecasts ranged from a U-shape, a prolonged recession before a strong rebound; to a form of W, which is defined by a second recession after a brief recovery; to an L shape so as not to recover after the collapse.

Recovery alphabet soup is a sure indication that we're in unknown territory AND after last week's best job report, a strong The comeback is growing again.

"For 80% of the economy, the recovery will be V-shaped," said Englund. "But there are a lot of companies that won't be back, so if you're around them, the recovery will look like an L."

In March, the United States ducked at the same time, but the reopening will be staggered. New York, for example, the epicenter of the outbreak at one point, is likely to follow the rest of the country in its recovery.

Now, as cities and municipalities reopen at different speeds, the success of restarting the economy will not be clear for a while. In the pandemic recession, it all depends on what part of the country we look at.