Why isn't Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill yet? (opinion)

But America's money tells a story of power as well as subjugation: the subjugation of women, the subjugation of people of color, and the subjugation of history. America's money tells a story of inequality. The delay in putting Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill speaks to that subjugation.

Tellingly, the President has responded to anti-racist protesters who have toppled Confederate statues in recent weeks by swiftly signing an executive order to protect the monuments from men who fought to preserve slavery at the expense of the union.

Donald Trump has chosen to celebrate the Confederates who waged a war against their own country and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the process so that they could continue to torture, terrorize, and enslave human beings. Meanwhile, his administration has delayed the implementation of a redesigned bill that shows the face of a woman who not only fought against slavery, but did so in support of the union. (Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who denied the claim that he delayed the redesign, said the new bill requires the development of anti-counterfeiting technology and a new printing process.)

When the President spoke at the United States Military Academy at West Point graduation earlier this month, he praised the honorable cadets for their service. He said: "They became brothers and sisters who pledged allegiance to the same eternal principles, united in a common mission to protect our country, defend our people, and carry out the traditions of liberty, equality, and liberty that so many gave their lives to ensure … Today, you graduate as a class and embody a noble creed: Duty, Honor, Country. "

This is a commander-in-chief who promotes duty to the country at once, before asking our nation to continue paying tribute to the Confederate generals who rebelled against the US military in the next. It is this same commander-in-chief who vilified the athletes for kneeling during the National Anthem, claiming that the peaceful protest was disrespectful and unpatriotic. And yet, he asks the United States to honor those who fought against the royal patriots and tried to destroy the country by separating from the union.

Harriet Tubman is not a controversial figure in United States history. She was director of the Underground Railroad, a military veteran who served as a nurse and head of a spy network for the Union Army, founder of a nursing home for the elderly and poor, and an outspoken advocate for women and African Americans. . His varied contributions were possibly more impactful than those of our lesser-known presidents. But despite its objective heroism, the administration has chosen not to speed up the redesign of the $ 20 bill.

There is often a misunderstanding that only presidents appear in our notes, but there is no such requirement. Neither Benjamin Franklin, who receives the $ 100 bill, nor Alexander Hamilton, who appears on the $ 10 bill, were presidents. Nor did Salmon P. Chase, Martha Washington, Sacagawea, John Marshall, Susan B. Anthony, William Sherman, Joseph Mansfield, William Marcy, or George Meade, all of whom have appeared in various currency denominations in the United States. I challenge you to identify the contributions of all those mentioned without the help of a search engine.

But it is not logic that dictates delay. It is a myopic and one-sided view of history, and an apparent disregard for the symbolism behind Harriet Tubman's selection.

What Harriet Tubman symbolizes is a human being who refused to wait for the wheels of justice to decide that he deserved inalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. What she represents is the refusal to be governed by a nation whose leaders did not pass laws that were sound and necessary for the public good. What she represents is the fight to secure the blessings of freedom for us and our progeny. What she represents is the frustration of not being able to participate in a government of the people, by the people and for the people. As Nigerian author Chinua Achebe once said: "There is that great proverb: that until lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter."

Harriet Tubman represents only one instance in which the lioness could finally get the glory of telling the whole story.

Our currency could help tell that story to the world; in fact, it could be a testament to our principles and ideals. It is a symbol that not only represents our real wealth, but also symbolizes who we believe best reflects our values. We have the opportunity to put our money where our mouth is and let it speak to those values.

America would be wise to show the world what it really stands for. Right now, we are showing the world that we value Confederate generals who tried to tear the nation apart more than freedom fighters. Right now, we are showing the world that we honor those who defended slavery, rather than those who fought against it. Right now, we are showing the world that the United States does not believe that a heroic black woman is worth occupying space in our currency.

In fact, we are proving that she is not worthy of sharing that space with a white man who died believing that his oppression was just. Remember, the redesign doesn't eliminate Andrew Jackson, it just puts him on the back, with Tubman up front. What we are showing the world is that we are slaves to our history, not students of it, powerless against inanimate bronze depictions of unjust men who have long since passed away. What we are showing is that we confuse the evolution of thought with the erasure of heritage.

While history and its legacy can never be erased, neither is IT the sole determinant of our future. When it comes to showing the world who we are and what we stand for, we just need to apply the law of inertia which says that a moving object stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless a force imbalance acts. Simply put, American progress will be forever hampered unless and until we remove the lopsided force that glorifies those who have betrayed our ideals.

Now, there are those who will suggest that this is a lot of noise and few nuts. Placing Tubman on the $ 20 bill is a meaningless, empty-sounding gesture, given more pressing issues like police brutality and a public health crisis. But symbolism is a catalyst for change, not a nod to frivolity.

As a nation, we are well aware of the power of symbolism. We are asked to swear allegiance to the flag and the republic it represents. From the image of Ruby Bridges being escorted to school by four federal sheriffs to Emmett Till's open coffin to a black-gloved fist raised on an Olympic podium and the chilling final words of George Floyd just a month ago, his neck pressed down during almost nine minutes below a Police officer's knee: "I can't breathe," the United States has always been aware of the power of imagery to promote civil rights on the world stage. The United States has the option of using those images for better or for worse.

Money talks. Why should the United States be silent when the world is listening?