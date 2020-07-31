Why it is vital to get a flu shot this year (opinion)





The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, recently forecast that the fall and winter seasons will be "probably one of the most difficult times we have experienced in American public health."

With the intersection of the flu season, the spread of Covid-19, and the discussion of children returning to school, it is more imperative than at any time in our lives for every American over the age of 6 months (with rare exceptions) to receive the flu shot as recommended by the CDC as of September.

The flu shot is a valuable public health tool that saves lives and remains the best defense against a flu virus that kills and sickens many of our friends, neighbors, and family members each year.

Influenza continues to be one of the top ten causes of death each year in the United States. From October 2019 to April 4, 2020, the CDC estimated that there were 56 million illnesses caused by the flu, 740,000 hospitalizations at their peak and tragically between 24,000 and 62,000 deaths from the virus.