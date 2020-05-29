Why it took Disney + so long to fix the Simpsons aspect ratio problem

When The Simpsons debuted on the Disney + streaming service last year, nearly 20 episode seasons were only available in a cropped 16: 9 aspect ratio, which destroyed many of the series' brilliant visual gags. At that time, Disney + said: "We introduced The Simpsons in a 16: 9 aspect ratio at launch to ensure visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons. Over time, Disney + will launch new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney + will make The Simpsons' first 19 seasons (and some Season 20 episodes) available in their original 4: 3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to watch the popular series.Just yesterday, Disney + finally gave users the option to switch between the original 4: 3 episodes and the 16: 9 episodes, but what took so long?

From a stranger's perspective, it would be too easy for Disney to simply replace existing Simpsons episodes with the correct versions, but according to Variety, the Disney + team had to "It reconfigures its content delivery engine and creates a whole new feature to accommodate a concept it hadn't previously anticipated: giving viewers access to the same content but with different underlying video attributes."According to Joe Rice, vice president of media products for Disney Streaming Services, they had to make sure they could deliver without breaking any of the existing Disney + features."We needed to challenge the above assumptions and rethink how content is packaged and delivered for broadcast,"Rice said, but added that the new model"opens up a host of exciting opportunities for new ways to present content in the future."From what Rice says, it looks like this would allow Disney + to include alternate versions of movies and television shows in the future, which is quite exciting."

The Simpsons aired in a 4: 3 aspect ratio from their debut in 1989 to 2010, when they switched to a 16: 9 aspect ratio in the midst of their 20 season. The long run is still in trucks, as recently concluded his thirty-first season, with a thirty-second season in the works. They will never stop The Simpsons.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgqtBm_oUpc (/ embed)