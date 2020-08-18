why-it’s-a-weird-time-for-trump’s-arctic-drilling-move

New York (CNN Business) The world is swimming in excess oil. Crude prices are weak. Oil companies are starving for cash. And climate change fears are palpable. It’s a bizarre time for the Trump administration to move forward with controversial plans to open Alaska’s pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge up to drilling.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt predicted Monday that the administration’s oil and gas leasing program in Alaska’s Coastal Plain could “create thousands of jobs” and mark a new chapter in American energy independence.

Yet those dreams could be thwarted by the reality of the moment. The world simply does not need more oil right now. And when more barrels are needed, oil companies will surely prefer to focus on West Texas, Oklahoma and other sure-bets rather than gamble on a risky and expensive project in an unproven place like ANWR.

“At current and foreseeable oil prices, the industry’s appetite to drill in ANWR will be exceptionally low and quite possibly will be zero,” Pavel Molchanov, energy analyst at Raymond James, told CNN Business.

That’s not to mention the public relations and legal nightmares that drilling in Alaska’s wildlife refuge would ignite. Oil companies are under fire from socially-conscious investors to embrace cleaner energy, not double down on fossil fuels in wildlife refuges.