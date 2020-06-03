Why Jared Leto’s Joker Isn’t Returning For Gunn’s Sequel

Suicide Squad 2 will have most of the cast from the first movie, except Jared Leto as the Joker. Here's why it won't be part of the sequel.

James Gunn & # 39; s The suicide squad It will have most of the cast from the first comeback movie, except Jared Leto as the Joker, here's why. The DC Extended Universe plans have not gone as expected, with its first wave of movies, which started in 2013 with Zack Snyder Iron Man – not acting as the studio wanted, pushing them to rethink their plans for future films and make many changes. The DC movie universe will continue to explore the stories of characters that have already been presented, such as Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and will take up others, such as Batman.

Others, however, are going through a change that is not really a retcon, but will take a much-needed twist on what has already been established. Such is the case of The suicide squad, the independent sequel to David Ayer Suicide Squad, which featured a group of antiheroes consisting of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, The Devil, Killer Croc, and Slipknot. The movie also featured a new Joker, played by Jared Leto, who was more of a tattoo-covered crime boss and with an exaggerated attitude than the psychopath, DC's criminal fanatics know. This version of the Joker was not well received by critics and the public, and the DCEU has been doing its best to part with it.

As mentioned above, The suicide squad It is not a direct sequel to the Yesterday movie, but it will have most of the characters back, especially Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, but the Joker will not be involved this time. The DCEU began to move away from Leto's Joker with Birds of prey, who followed Harley Quinn's life after the breakup, only mentioning the Joker briefly and only by context. It has already been reported that it will not be part of The suicide squad, with James Gunn explaining that, in terms of the film's narrative, there is no place for him as he has never really been a part of Task Force X, so it wouldn't be strange if he didn't show up.

Leto's future at the DCEU has been a mystery since Suicide Squad It came out given the poor reception her performance got, but everything points to her time in this cinematic universe ending after just one appearance. With Zack Snyder's League of Justice finally cut seeing the light thanks to HBO Max, a lot has been said about Yesterday Suicide Squad cut, as he has said many times that there is much more to Leto's Joker than was shown in the final cut of the film. Still, that would not change the direction the DCEU is taking with The suicide squad and a potential Birds of prey 2, which does not include Leto's Joker.

If the studio changes its mind about Leto's Joker after those movies or remains to be seen, but for now, the Joker doesn't have a place at the DCEU as upcoming movies don't need it, and viewers might take advantage of a break. of the character, even if it's his latest version: Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips jester – He was widely praised.

