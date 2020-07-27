Why Jesse Watters of Fox News seized QAnon

The information is well poisoned. That is the unfortunate reality about the American media ecosystem. The well is poisoned and, as proof, look no further than Snopes' list of "top rumors" that people are reviewing. Stories about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jeffrey Epstein, Black Lives Matter and the Portland protests are at the top of the fact check site list.

Much of this poison, for example, a false and deranged theory of sex trafficking at furniture retailer Wayfair, originates from posts on social media sites. But part comes from major media companies, as the Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group cases over the weekend illustrate.

QAnon is a "virtual cult", a conspiracy community with religious overtones, focused on sinister and discredited charges of human trafficking and other crimes. As CNN's Paul P. Murphy wrote earlier this month, "His main conspiracy theories claim that dozens of A-list politicians and celebrities work closely with governments around the world to engage in child sexual abuse." The New York Times recently called it "a convoluted conspiracy theory in favor of Trump over a" deep state "of Satanist traitors who abuse children by conspiring against the President."

But Fox News presenter Jesse Watters had no qualms about promoting QAnon on his talk show on Saturday, during a conversation with Eric Trump.

Watters criticized Twitter for taking action against QAnon's lies on the platform.

"Q can do some crazy stuff, with the pizza stuff and the Wayfair stuff, but they've also discovered a lot of cool things when it comes to Epstein and it's about the deep state," he said.

He was not him first time Watters invoked Q on television, but it was his most explicit promotion of the cult so far. As a reporter Yashar Ali wrote "I can't begin to tell you how valuable this segment will be to QAnon fans," or, he added, "how dangerous is that."

Fox declined to comment all day Sunday. After repeated requests for comment, the network released a statement by Watters, which said: "While discussing the double standard of high-tech censorship, I mentioned the QAnon conspiracy group, which I neither support nor believe. My comments should not be confused. for giving credit to this marginal platform. "

But Watters said on the air, "They've discovered a lot of great things, too," meaning he can believe in parts.

Investigators have found an overlap between supporters of QAnon and supporters of President Trump, so multiple references to the conspiracy theory have made their way into Fox's pro-Trump shows in recent months. When it happens, it is a failure of both production and hosting.

Sinclair backs off

Here is another example of the poisoned information pit. Oliver Darcy writes: "Over the weekend, Sinclair abandoned plans to air a segment with the discredited investigator & # 39; Plandemic & # 39; who suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci was responsible for the coronavirus. After our story on Friday , There was a significant backlash, with concerned viewers contacting local stations. Expressing dismay, the company said Saturday it would postpone and "rework" the segment that aired on Eric Bolling's weekly show. " On Monday, Sinclair announced that it is withdrawing the segment entirely.

This was also a failure of both production and hosting. The producers irresponsibly put up a banner on the screen that said "DID FAUCI CREATE COVID-19?" And Bolling said he was unaware of his guest's background and beliefs before interviewing her. He said he added another guest specifically to counter the discredited investigator.

Darcy's key question: "Is it still appropriate to give a conspiracy theory like this airtime, even if presented alongside other opinions?" He asked a Sinclair spokesperson, but never got an answer.

& # 39; Covid-19 conspiracy theories are being fed by institutions intended to inform the public & # 39;

That's the headline from Zeeshan Aleem's Sunday article for Vox. "Conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus have revolved around the discussion of the pandemic since it began. Such theories tend to proliferate in times of crisis, as people seek elusive explanations in a time of tremendous uncertainty." Aleem wrote. "But there's also something else that keeps them alive: The institutions in American life charged with informing the public have been amplifying them."

Another important point of his article: "Incorporating the conspiracy theories about the start and spread of Covid-19 could seriously complicate the country's ability to handle the pandemic by corroding the public's inclination to comply with expert guidance." .

Presidential sources of poison

The president tweeted more than 60 times on Sunday, mainly through retweets that promoted Fox and attacked the rest of the media and mocked Covid-19's mask mandates and demonized Portland.

At one point, Trump said that "the 'protesters' are actually anarchists who hate our country," writing in Portland, "The line of innocent" mothers "was a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge. … "

This led Josh Campbell from CNN to answer : "I interviewed the & # 39; mothers & # 39; enough to know they are not a scam. Likely to confuse thousands of peaceful protesters with a smaller subset of protesters: a] misjudge the size of the crowd and / o, b] the politics of the electoral year "

Trump's rhetoric, and most of the pro-Trump media noise, is a far cry from what's really happening in major cities. That is what makes it malicious and poisonous. As Paul Waldman wrote in this column in the Washington Post: "If you are a Republican, there is an entire cable network dedicated to filling your evenings with terror." And, I must add, there is nothing comparable on the left or in the middle.

What makes conspiracy theories so attractive?

Why is a Fox News star talking about QAnon? Why does a Sinclair anchor provide a forum for anti-Fauci nonsense? Why does the president frequently post conspiracy tweets without facts?

There are multiple answers since there are multiple motivations at work. Drawing strings on the "deep state", as Watters did, and casting doubts on Fauci, as Bolling did, is about supporting Trump's political agenda.

Conspiracy theories are sometimes based on political propaganda or profit schemes. Sometimes, the researchers say, it's about satisfying a natural human desire for understanding.

I recall what Professor Brendan Nyhan said in "Trusted Sources" last May about the emergence of the Covid-19 conspiracy theories: "It seems appealing to believe that someone is pulling the strings," he said. "That may be less scary than thinking that there are these unpredictable risks that none of us can control."

"It is difficult for anyone to understand what is happening," he added, "and these conspiracy theories provide a simple story."