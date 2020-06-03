Why Johnny Thunder’s Thunderbolt Is So Dangerous

Warning: the following contains SPOILERS for Star Girl, season 1, episode 3, "Icicle".

The latest episode of DC Universe Star Girl referenced the Thunderbolt; The secret weapon of the Justice Society of America and, sometimes, its greatest responsibility. However, the episode did nothing to explain what the Thunderbolt was and why it scared Pat "STRIPE" Dugan so much.

The action of Star Girl, season 1, episode 3, "Icicle", saw Stargirl and STRIPE face off against the titular villain, who had returned to Blue Valley, Nebraska, after the defeat of his fellow Brainwave, a member of the Injustice Society. The battle was deeply personal for Courtney Whitmore, who only knew Icicle as Starman's killer, whom she believed to be her separated biological father. While the two heroes were able to save a bus filled with Courtney's classmates, Icicle achieved a victory by causing the death of Joey Zarick; a magic-loving student who, unbeknownst to everyone except Icicle, was the only child of another member of the Injustice Society, The Wizard.

With Courtney deeply concerned about Joey's death, Pat took Courtney to the original headquarters of the Justice Society of America and showed him their meeting room, where many of the artifacts and equipment employed by the JSA were collecting dust. Pat had hoped that Courtney might be in danger of heroism impressed upon her by how these great heroes had fallen fighting the same enemy they faced and that she might follow his more cautious leadership in the future. Instead, the trip inspired Courtney, who asked why they couldn't recruit more heroes to take on the Injustice Society, almost picking up a pink ballpoint pen that was on a rostrum before a portrait of the hero Johnny Thunder. Pat freaked out and told Courtney not to touch the pen, referring to it as "Lightning,"before calling him"The most dangerous thing here."

Lightning first appeared in Flash Comics # 1 in January 1940, it was also Jay Garrick Flash's first appearance. The comic introduced the character of John "Johnny" L. Thunder; a seventh son to a seventh son, who was born at 7 am on Saturday, July 7. This unique astrological confluence gave Johnny dumb luck and made him an ideal receptacle for the machinations of a cult of the small nation of Badhnesia, who needed someone born in those conditions to tie an almighty being known as Thunderbolt to his service. Unfortunately for them, a neighboring nation found out about the plot and Johnny's foolish luck allowed him to escape and return home to his parents, without anyone knowing what the cultists had done to him.

Later, when Johnny said the words "says you"(a homophone of the magic phrase"Cei-U"), he would summon the Thunderbolt, who would do his best to obey Johnny's wishes before retreating to the ink of his favorite pen. This made Johnny an incredibly powerful hero, as the Thunderbolt, like the geniuses of the Arab myth He had few limits on what he could do. In fact, his biggest limit was Johnny himself, who had to be able to speak out loud to command the Thunderbolt and get an idea of ​​what he needed the Thunderbolt to do. Since Johnny was not the sharpest tool in the shed and easily fooled, this often made him a danger to his fellow crime fighters, who brought Johnny to the JSA both to keep him out of trouble and to harness the phenomenal power cosmic at your disposal and calls.

The only saving grace of Thunderbolt's power was that it only worked for Johnny Thunder or another seventh son of a seventh son, which was quite rare and even more rarely disposed towards evil. This might not be the case in reality of Star GirlHowever, and it may be possible that anyone who owns the pink pen can control the Thunderbolt, which makes it quite dangerous and explains Pat's fears. The episode ends with Courtney taking the pink pen, as well as other elements of power that was once used by the Justice Society of America, so that she can start recruiting more heroes to help her. It seems likely then that the series will establish Johnny Thunder's successor to the comics, JJ Thunder.

