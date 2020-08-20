why-kamala-harris’-shoutouts-to-akas-and-hbcus-matter-so-much

Washington (CNN) Just because the speech wasn’t too surprising doesn’t mean that it wasn’t impactful.

During the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Kamala Harris accepted her party’s vice presidential nomination — and as she did, she brought a rich history of Black womanhood with her, and embraced what makes her different at a moment afflicted by division.

Unlike some past cohorts of politicians, Harris didn’t downplay the tapestry of her identity for the sake of a gauzy concept of unity. (Why would she? Hang-ups with her identity say more about others than her.) Instead, she elevated what makes her stand out — in ways big and, seemingly, small.

“Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine Nine, and my HBCU brothers and sisters,” Harris said.

She was referring to the nickname for America’s nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, and nodding to the fact that she’s the first graduate of a historically Black college or university to be selected as a major party candidate’s running mate.