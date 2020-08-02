Why looking at the stock market won't give you a complete picture of the US economy.

Between the federal government and the Federal Reserve, about $ 10 trillion has been injected into the United States economy to prevent an economic collapse fueled by a pandemic. Judging by the stock market, one would think that we have dodged a disaster the size of 2008.

But stocks, at least in the short term, are rarely a good indication of what's rotting within the American economy. A better oracle is certain aspects of the bond market, particularly those that are tied to real estate.

And just like in the prelude to the 2008 crash, when the stock market was at all-time highs, this particular market is signaling a warning sign that the economy is heading for trouble.

In 2008, the canary at the coal mine was lowering residential property prices that did not catch the attention of most market participants before it was too late due to a number of factors, including the easing of the Fed. ( Sounds familiar?)

Now a similar riot is beginning to infect the commercial property market. Delinquencies and defaults are increasing on the mortgages of shopping malls, tall buildings and office buildings, merchants in this market tell me.

It's easy to see why: In New York City, will the much-advertised Hudson Yards complex reopen? Millions of high-income New Yorkers are fleeing the city not only because of the pandemic but also because of the growing disorder.

And who wants to shop at a mall when they need to monitor their temperature every time they walk into a store?

It is not just a New York phenomenon. Does anyone really want to work in downtown Portland, Seattle or San Francisco anytime soon?

The fundamentals of the commercial real estate market, a business estimated at $ 16 trillion, have begun to turn significantly negative, representing enormous systemic risk to the United States economy.

You won't hear any of that from industry cheerleaders, who are paid to follow the mantra that business will recover when the pandemic recedes. People will slowly return to work in high-density cities and will continue to attract the best and brightest in the world once cultural activities are reopened and cities can return to normal.

All of which may be true in the long run, but as Keynes put it, "In the long run, we are all dead." The only way to know what is happening in the short term, which could last for years, is to look at what is happening in commercial real estate securities. Their prices are declining, a reflection of the real problems to come.

Of course, predicting the next financial crisis is, in most cases, a fool's game. Since the last major event in 2008, I cannot say how many "Lehman moments" have been declared by wise market men, suggesting that certain factors were set in place to cause a bank crash, and then a broader slump in the economy.

Yes, banks may be better capitalized now and, perhaps unlike 2008, they don't have as many real estate loans on their books.

Perhaps New York's political leaders will open up the city and help save the commercial property market and economy with it. (Stop laughing.)

But those are all big bets, and that more and more smart people are not willing to accept.

Why Goldman is a target

Goldman Sachs has been known for its large clients, its large bonds, and its reputation as the leading M&A bank. But lately, it has also become known for speculation that it is acquisition bait.

The reasons are mainly reduced to size. Like CEO David Solomon DJ at parties in the Hamptons, the once-powerful Wall Street firm is being overshadowed by rivals. Now even Morgan Stanley is worth more, while JPMorgan is four times bigger.

Goldman's second-quarter earnings beat expectations, but he cannot count on relief from the Fed pandemic to hide his weakened position.

Sources say there are stakeholders, but Goldman does not want to relinquish control despite its lagging share price.

If Solomon stopped spinning discs, he might realize that investors are more interested in a sale than who owns the boat.

Personal return banking

As New York City recovers from the pandemic, banks plan a return, with a big warning.

The financial sector employs more than 300,000 in the city who currently work primarily from home. The nonessential personal call is slated to begin returning to the office in September, and about half the workforce is planned to return by the end of the year.

"We are discovering that many of our people are going crazy and want to return, even if they are afraid to take the subway," said a senior New York bank executive. "But it is all based on the virus." In other words, stay tuned.