Why Mike Flanagan Didn’t Direct The Movie

Dream doctor and The Hill House Chase director Mike Flanagan almost directed the 2018 reboot of Hallowe'en, but things did not work. John Carpenter, the original creator of Hallowe'en In 1978, he is arguably one of the most revered directors in horror history. He has multiple classics on his resume, and even his initial bombs often become cult classics later on. While Flanagan is certainly not at Carpenter's level yet, he will certainly get there if he continues to produce constant horror.

In the opinion of many, Flanagan has yet to make a really bad movie, even with the least of his plays so far, Before waking up, being more an intriguing misfire than a waste of time. In 2018, Flanagan expanded his talents to the small screen, creating, producing, directing, and co-writing the acclaimed Netflix. The Hill House Chase Transmission of TV series. Netflix was very pleased with receiving Hill house They now have Flanagan working on multiple additional projects for their service, including a sequel series called The Bly Manor Enchantment.

Being an accomplished filmmaker and a well-known horror lover, it is not surprising that Flanagan was considered to be directing Hallowe'enThe 2018 restart. What is actually more surprising is that he didn't get the job.

Halloween 2018: why Mike Flanagan did not direct the film

Around time Dream doctor premiered in theaters in 2019, Mike Flanagan revealed that before the duo of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride they were hired to do the Hallowe'en As we all know, Blumhouse Productions director Jason Blum contacted Flanagan about the potential project. Blum told Flanagan that if he was interested in directing Hallowe'enthey could probably come to an agreement. The problem was that Flanagan spent a few days trying to formulate a launch for the reboot, but found it to be quite difficult.

In fact, he only came up with one potential element in all the time he brainstormed: making Dr. Loomis a female character. Naturally, Blum went on with his search for a director, and Flanagan says it was probably for the best. Thinking about it later, Flanagan realized that his 2016 movie Silence – which featured a masked killer threatening a deaf woman in his home for no reason other than what he wanted – basically already what his opinion of Hallowe'en It would have been looking back, it's not difficult to see the similarities there, since Silence it's almost an even simpler version of Hallowe'en, in which Michael Myers stalks and tries to kill Laurie Strode for the duration of an entire movie. Suffice it to say that things have turned out well for both of them. Hallowe'en and Flanagan anyway.

