Why Mike Woodson can return to New York?

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Knicks.

What is your opinion on (Mike) Woodson as coach? My personal opinion is that it is highly overrated. During his time as Knicks coach, he relied heavily on (Jason) Kidd and (Rasheed) Wallace in end-of-game situations. What you think? – Jean

Woodson did his best job with the Knicks (109-79). His performance was not overrated in the least.

Before going 54-28 and reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2012-13, Woodson took over from Mike D’Antoni, who couldn't find a way to connect with Carmelo Anthony. Woodson came to Anthony more than any head coach and the Knicks achieved an 18-6 finish in 2011-12.

Knicks president Leon Rose saw him firsthand as his agent, a clue as to why he got this interview and perhaps will be joining the coaching staff. Woodson's departure was only because new President Phil Jackson had to bring in his own staff.

"He made the most of Carmelo and Amar’e (Stoudemire) by holding them accountable," said one person who has worked alongside Woodson.

The Post reported last month that David Fizdale wanted Woodson on his staff, but the front office thought he had too high a profile with Knicks fans to be his assistant.

After four seasons with the Clippers, Doc Rivers surprisingly didn't bring him back for the 2018-19 season, but one source felt that the Rivers staff needed a reorganization.

Woodson has told his friends that he desperately wants to return to New York in any role and may even be reunited with Anthony.

It's already established that the Knicks shouldn't recruit Cole Anthony if they want a "real" point guard. Is it possible that it has in your DNA to become Damian Lillard of a poor man or an equivalent (of) Lou Williams? – Cee Fitz

Last month, Sports Illustrated wove a long takeout meal for Anthony that involved emotional whims as he grew up. His ultra-competitiveness on the court led him, as one of his youth league coaches said, "Cole's tantrum."

I heard Cole's camp was less than excited about the show. Leon Rose said that many players in this draft are viewed by scouts with very different opinions. Anthony falls into that category.

Some scouts think he is a born scorer who fits into an era where the point guard needs to score more. Anthony's supporters also believe that having a former NBA veteran as a father (Greg Anthony) will be a huge advantage.

But UNC finished 14-19, tied for last in the ACC. Anthony committed six turnovers in his final, an 81-53 loss to Syracuse. It is very much a risk-reward choice. If the Knicks go back to the 7-10 range after the lottery on August 25, it's probably obvious.

Should the Knicks try to give a new rising superstar, like Brandon Ingram, a maximum contract? With him, (RJ) Barrett and (Mitchell) Robinson, do you think the Knicks could be exciting right away? – Henrique

The answer to the question is yes. They should offer a 22-year-old All-Star forward who averaged his career highs in the major categories a maximum deal.

Submit your Knicks questions to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

But this is not Julius Randle going from New Orleans to New York. Unfortunately, Ingram is a restricted free agent and the Pelicans can match the offer. GM David Griffin is building something special on Bourbon Street around Zion Williamson and the two have shown chemistry. Fingers crossed Williamson returns for reboot.

In your old mail bag you said Damyean Dotson is missing because he doesn't have a link to (Leon) Rose or (GM Scott) Perry. It is the same as for Frank Ntilikina? – Akiva

Au contraire. Rose was the first agent for Ntilikina. As they parted ways after their second season amid hurt feelings, the feeling is that Rose wants to make the Frenchman a valuable piece. Rose said of Ntilikina on the MSG Network that, "Given the right circumstances, I think (he) can really prosper." Rose was probably referring to a stable role and a structured crime. If Tom Thibodeau is hired as a coach, he tends to favor early defensive players, such as the 6-foot, 4-inch point guard.

Why hasn't Byron Scott's name been put on the table? He is, in my opinion, a viable candidate. – Michael Whittaker

When he led the Nets to two Finals, there were rumors that assistant Eddie Jordan was the brain of the X and Os. When Scott was fired, there were conflicting reports of Jason Kidd greasing the skates. Scott was the last coach of the Lakers during his inactivity period from 2014 to 2016. His record of 38–126 (.232) is the worst of any of the Lakers' 16 coaches with two seasons. A source says Scott was neither the hardest working nor a fan of the movie studio.