Why musicians performing on video game platforms are becoming the new normal





As the coronavirus pandemic continues, concerts, concerts and music festivals across the country continue with cancellation, leading musicians and artists to go to the best option to play their shows and share their music. : video game platforms. They are flocking to video game platforms to share their music.At the end of last month, rapper Travis Scott reached new heights and broke new ground when he decided to hold a multi-day live concert on "Fortnite," which is a Online video games used by millions Gamers, of course, weren't just for trickery, as the virtual concert gave Scott a chance to reach more fans than ever in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when everyone is encouraged stay inside. A few months ago, one of the largest industries that was seriously affected is the music industry, with social distancing and other security measures that do not allow concerts, concerts and other live shows. It is likely to happen soon because they attract large crowds of people. As such, the musicians and artists who suddenly found themselves out of work moved to other platforms to share their craft, such as live sessions via social media. However, as artists continue to discover how to charge online, Scott managed to find a way to reach fans who are willing to spend real money for him through video game platforms.

At the moment, "Fortnite" and "Minecraft" are the two largest gaming platforms that musicians are using to organize concerts and virtual performances. In fact, the latter will be used to host a dance music festival with some of the country's biggest electronic artists next month, including A-Trak, Diplo, Electric Blockaloo, and others. In addition to video games, streaming services like Twitch are also adapting to change, diversifying their live content to include everything from blogging to live music.

And as the pandemic continues to keep us in our homes, it is important that video game platforms are now used as a way to help the $ 12 billion performing arts industry cushion the drop they experienced. Video games are the culmination of modern art, which combines different types of media such as visual art, music, and coding. Photo courtesy of Pixabay, public domain. [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus



