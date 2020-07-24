Why Obama-Biden's Announcement May Persuade Key US Voters (Opinion)

But, as Bradley Honan and I discussed in a recent CNN column, it is too early to rule out Trump. Races often shrink as Election Day approaches, and that reality doesn't even take into account the bag of tricks that Team Trump is surely planning to pull out this fall.
Despite the tricks, Biden could strike Trump in November, but to do so he will have to improve Hillary Clinton's performance in 2016 with two key groups: the 4.4 million voters, more than a third of whom are blacks, who stayed home in 2016 and the smallest but equally decisive group known as Obama-Trump supporters: those who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and then pulled the lever for Trump in 2016. And judging by the political announcement Quite unique published this week by Biden's campaign, reaching these two groups is the top priority.
The 60-second ad, marketed on social media under the ingenious title "44 + 46," a reference to Obama serving as the 44th president and Biden as Trump's alleged successor, opens with a close-up of former Vice President A Black SUV that reaches the elegant but minimalist Obama office in downtown Washington, DC, digs his way to talk to his former boss. The message, of course, is clear: The Obama-Biden band is meeting again, only this time Biden is the lead singer.
The message of the spot is that no one should doubt that Biden's leadership would be dramatically different from Trump's in a pandemic. Not only are Biden and Obama wearing masks when they enter the office building, something Trump has recently endorsed, but the wide-angle shots of the conversation show a large living room with both men comfortably positioned more than six feet away from each other. of the other. By sitting that way, they follow the social distancing guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have been marginalized by Trump in recent weeks.
When Obama and Biden start talking, the viewer is reminded of what it would have been like to go through a pandemic with the two leaders in front.
Can you imagine standing up when you're president and saying, "Isn't that my responsibility? Reflects Biden.
"Those words did not come out of our mouth," responds Obama.
Although the ad is supposed to be a promotional tool for a rather boring 16-minute conversation between the two, its real goal is to remind voters, especially African Americans and Obama and Trump voters, of Biden's role in the Obama's historic presidency. And works. The announcement was made to convey a moment of "passing the torch." Even viewers watching with the volume turned down can't help but notice Obama following Biden down the elevator hall or bowing his head to his former vice president, as if to say, "It's your party now, and this is your time." "
Unlike previous vice presidents, many of whom have tried to distance themselves from their former bosses (think Al Gore in 2000), this place opens a window to thought from the Biden camp: they clearly believe that this election will be largely a referendum on Trump, and that the degree to which Biden can join the Obama years will work in his favor both with black voters and with those of Obama and Trump.
Biden recognizes the power and popularity of his former boss and is trying to rekindle the excitement of the 2008 and 2012 efforts. And that makes sense. The former president remains very popular even after having largely remained out of public view since leaving office. According to a recent Fox News poll, 63% of Americans still view Obama favorably, while his former vice president's favorable ratings have yet to break the 50% mark.
But the announcement points to something even more important: that Biden's camp is finally set to separate itself from the simple themes of unity and reconstruction that have animated its previous announcements. In short, Biden enjoying the light that bounces off Obama's halo is a smart policy.
But since Biden is Biden, he must be careful not to miss the point by going through a boring rabbit hole and taking the former president with him. The 2008 epic "Yes We Can" meme was not a policy prescription: it was a call for change that connected Americans across racial and socioeconomic lines. Biden needs to tap into that same magic while tapping into his popular former boss in future media appearances and political spaces.
This year, so far, most of the innovation in the political ad space has come from The Lincoln Project, an alliance of Republicans who have never been successful and who have put forth a series of hard-hitting and mostly entertaining takedown announcements directed at the President in functions. The advantage of having these disaffected elements of the Republican Party launch near the daily media attacks on Trump is that the main path has been left open for the Biden camp, and if this week's location is an indication, they have already started that process.
Biden, the announcement argues, would be a continuation of the Obama presidency, and that is exactly what the United States needs right now. Voters, especially African American and Obama-Trump voters, just need to believe "Yes we can" once again.