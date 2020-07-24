Why Obama-Biden's Announcement May Persuade Key US Voters (Opinion)





But, as Bradley Honan and I discussed in a recent CNN column, it is too early to rule out Trump. Races often shrink as Election Day approaches, and that reality doesn't even take into account the bag of tricks that Team Trump is surely planning to pull out this fall.

Despite the tricks, Biden could strike Trump in November, but to do so he will have to improve Hillary Clinton's performance in 2016 with two key groups: the 4.4 million voters, more than a third of whom are blacks, who stayed home in 2016 and the smallest but equally decisive group known as Obama-Trump supporters: those who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and then pulled the lever for Trump in 2016. And judging by the political announcement Quite unique published this week by Biden's campaign, reaching these two groups is the top priority.

The 60-second ad, marketed on social media under the ingenious title "44 + 46," a reference to Obama serving as the 44th president and Biden as Trump's alleged successor, opens with a close-up of former Vice President A Black SUV that reaches the elegant but minimalist Obama office in downtown Washington, DC, digs his way to talk to his former boss. The message, of course, is clear: The Obama-Biden band is meeting again, only this time Biden is the lead singer.

The message of the spot is that no one should doubt that Biden's leadership would be dramatically different from Trump's in a pandemic. Not only are Biden and Obama wearing masks when they enter the office building, something Trump has recently endorsed, but the wide-angle shots of the conversation show a large living room with both men comfortably positioned more than six feet away from each other. of the other. By sitting that way, they follow the social distancing guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have been marginalized by Trump in recent weeks.