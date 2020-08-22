why-our-brains-are-having-so-much-trouble-with-covid-19

Robert Sapolsky is a professor of biology, neurology and neurosurgery at Stanford University. He is also the author of “Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst.” The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on Newsdio.

(Newsdio) Covid-19 has been devastating for many reasons. There are the distinctive features of how the virus spreads and sickens us. There is the insufficient preparation, infrastructure, and leadership.

Naturally, there’s the social inequality that guaranteed that the virus would run its wildest among people with the least resources. The list goes on and on. But it’s worth examining how the wreckage has also been made worse by a feature of our psyches — namely, how poorly we handle ambiguity.

Ambiguity is very different from its cousin, risk. Suppose you have to choose between two doors; pick the correct one and you win the lottery; pick the wrong one and you’re beaten senseless by some thugs who dump you in an alley. That’s about calculated risk. Suppose instead that you have to choose whether to let a complete stranger decide if you win the lottery or get beaten. That’s ambiguity.

The difference between risk and ambiguity can be studied scientifically. In the risk scenario, you are presented with a closed box containing one hundred tokens, 50 black and 50 white.