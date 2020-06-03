Why Palpatine Really Saved Darth Vader On Mustafar

Palpatine considered all the other Sith apprentices to be mere pawns to be fired, but why did he go to such lengths to save Darth Vader in Mustafar?

The reason why Palpatine saved Darth Vader after suffering critical injuries in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith It has something to do with Darth Maul. the Star Wars The prequel trilogy is essentially the story of a great chess master, as the Emperor manipulated the entire galaxy to achieve his own ruthless goals, specifically, in the creation of the Galactic Empire.

Palpatine considered everyone else to be just pawns in his game, to be used and then discarded. That was perfectly symbolized by the succession of Sith apprentices he found; Darth Maul served his purpose on Naboo and was later forgotten, Count Dooku became a convenient scapegoat for the Clone Wars and was sacrificed to help seduce Anakin Skywalker to the dark side. But when Darth Vader was paralyzed at Mustafar, the Emperor rushed to his side and made a surprising effort to keep him alive. What had changed?

Darth Vader was the Chosen One, with a higher Midichlorian count than even Master Yoda. Without a doubt, the Emperor, who wished to conquer death and had learned the secret of the Transfer of Essence from his own master, Darth Plagueis, intended to inhabit his body with his spirit and claim that raw potential for himself. Darth Vader's defeat ruined that plan, because Palpatine would never wish to live on such an imperfect and scarred ship. But the Emperor had still gone to great lengths to acquire Anakin Skywalker as his apprentice, and was unwilling to simply dismiss him. Part of that has to do with Darth Maul's survival on Naboo.

Star wars, clone wars An interesting light shines on Palpatine's decision. According to Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer, Maul had impressed Palpatine by returning when he was believed to be dead and becoming a key player in the galactic conflict. As he explained in an interview with Hollywood.com in 2013:

"What is really fun to notice is that Darth Maul, having survived his serious injuries, plants the seed in Palpatine's head that perhaps you not Give up these guys so fast. If they are dead, or you think they have been killed, perhaps they are not. Maybe they can survive, maybe they can come up with something. That's something we can see coming, Sidious realizes that. That finally leads to Darth Vader. "

Maul had survived being cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and had returned to become a powerful player. Palpatine knew that Darth Vader had much more potential than Maul, so he decided not to rule it out. Instead, he made some of the best cyber experts in the galaxy figure out how to keep him alive, as detailed in the first article by Charles Soule. Darth Vader to run. However, once that was done, he put Vader to the test to see if he was still worthy of being his apprentice. These tests are detailed in the second by Charles Soule Darth Vader series, and in Paul S. Kemp & # 39; s Lords of the Sith. To the Emperor's delight, Darth Vader decided not to allow his wounds to limit him, and instead focused so deeply on the Force that he became more powerful than ever. It would still be inadequate as a host for the spirit of Palpatine, but it was still a perfect tool, even in its crippled state.

