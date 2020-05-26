Why people turn to a legendary Japanese bird in hopes of ending the pandemic





Recent news reveals that a two-headed bird depicted in an ancient Japanese newspaper has caught the attention of people who want the COVID-19 pandemic to end, causing the image to go viral online. People turn to the legendary Japanese bird in hopes of wiping out the pandemic coronavirus. Recently, a mysterious two-headed bird depicted in a Japanese newspaper dating back about a century ago has gone viral online, even resulting in products like t-shirts. and cookies. The reason? People turn to him in hopes of ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Called "yogen no tori", the bird is presented to the public by the Yamanashi Prefectural Museum in April and is said to have prophesied a cholera outbreak that devastated Japan at some point. At the end of the XIX century. However, it is also said to offer protection to those who pray it. As such, people began to believe in its supposed powers. It was shown that it had two heads (one black and the other white), the bird is drawn in a newspaper owned by an officer named Kizaemon in 1858, in an ancient village that is now known as the city of Yamanashi, located in the east of Japan. Around the same time as the drawing, a cholera outbreak broke out in Nagasaki, killing many people within two months and leading Kizaemon to write "It really is the power of God and a strange prophecy." A 40 year old healer. He took a photo of the newspaper's entry and tweeted it online in April, when the museum closed as part of measures to help prevent COVID-19. From there, the photo managed to gather an audience, leading the museum to decide that the image can be used for commercial purposes.

As a result, the Sashidenoiso Daitakesan shrine in Yamanashi city said it had even provided its worshipers with between 700 and 800 pieces of washi paper and a "shuin" seal stamp featuring the same bird. Other businesses, such as the Sanshu Seika Co. factory, have also started selling Japanese cookies that have the image of the bird.

The bird's popularity is evidence that Japanese culture and beliefs are well preserved in the country. People reportedly turn to a two-headed bird depicted in a Japanese newspaper in hopes of ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo from Pixabay (CC0). (TagsToTranslate) Japanese bird (t) double-headed bird (t) pandemic (t) coronavirus (t) century (t) viral (t) t-shirts (t) crackers (t) covid- 19 pandemic (t) offer protection (t ) powers (t) kizaemon (t) yamanashi (t) japan (t) yogen no tori (t) yamanashi prefecture museum (t) tweet (t) pop culture (t) news (t) reports (t) updates



