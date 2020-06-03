Why Person of Interest’s Machine Only Gave One Number

In Person of Interest, the Machine could only identify the victim or perpetrator, but not both. So why did the machine only give them a number?

Developed by Finch in response to September 11, the machine was a highly advanced AI. designed to help the United States government stop crime before it occurs. The machine accomplished this by spying on everyone. By listening to phone calls, examining surveillance footage, and more, the Machine was able to gather the information it needed to reach a conclusion. The goal was to detect terrorist attacks, but it worked so well that it also identified common, everyday crimes. As the government did not want to use its resources to prevent "Irrelevant"Murders, Finch recruited John Reese (Jim Caviezel) and decided that the two of them would use the Machine to protect these people.

How exactly did this system work for Reese and Finch? Finch, who had built a secret "back door"At the machine, she would receive a call on a public phone, directly from the same machine. The machine would then transmit a social security number to Finch; no other clues would be given. Reese and Finch knew that the number belonged to a victim or the Perpetrator in a future crime, but what they did not know was who this person was. Getting to the bottom of each case would have been easier if they had both numbers (and more information in general), but that is not how The machine worked. He designed it this way on purpose, because addressing the narrow-minded situation could lead to an even worse situation.

In one episode in Person of interest season 3, Reese expressed his frustration with the lack of details of the machine, to which Finch explained that the machine worked in this way because he believed that solving these crimes required a "human element"As smart as the Machine was, Finch did not believe that a single computer could determine a person's destiny. Since people have"Free will"Finch did not want the government to arrest people based on what an AI claimed they were going to do, which could have led to an increase in authoritarian rule. He felt that these situations were not always black and – white, and that he and the other main characters should investigate these things themselves.

This method the Machine used is what created all the mysteries that Reese and Finch had to solve, particularly in the early seasons, when tracking the numbers was their top priority, rather than fighting Samaritan. Having only one social security number and no other clues put Reese and Finch in countless complex situations as they always tried to figure out what was going on and who was going to kill whom. Many Person of interest The episodes involved shocking turns, with the person they thought was the victim turning out to be the murderer, and vice versa. This formula was a big part of what made Reese and Finch's exploits in Person of interest very convincing

