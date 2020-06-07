Why protesting is not enough (opinion)

In the two weeks after his death, a national civil rights movement has flourished. Although there have been some instances of looting and violence, overall, the peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protests have rocked the nation's conscience by forcing a long-delayed conversation on racism and surveillance. The scale and scope of the protests are enormous, and protests have sprung up in both big cities and rural towns across the United States in a show of solidarity that is unlike anything we've seen in the past few decades.

There have been some first signs of progress. On Friday, Minneapolis issued a temporary measure that would ban police stranglings, require other officers to report their use, and ask the chief of police to authorize any crowd control weapon, such as rubber bullets and tear gas.

But the road to reform is always long and winding. Ultimately, changing our institutions will require sound federal legislation to ensure that no state violates the civil rights of Americans. The current time dates back to the 1960s, when President Lyndon Johnson and Congress seemed to understand that relying on individual states to do the right thing was no longer a viable option and passed the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights.

To affect decision-making at the national level, protests will not be enough. Voting in November will be a crucial first step in introducing lasting change. Even if the protests make immense progress at the state and local levels, federal legislation and law enforcement will be essential.

With President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and Republicans in control of the Senate, the short-term prospects for significant change are slim. The President made this clear when he announced that his response to racism would focus on economic recovery, not harsh measures to dismantle a criminal justice system that perpetuates racial inequality and all too often allows for illegitimate violence against African Americans. In addition to promoting economic growth, Trump has only issued violent threats and Nixonian calls for law and order.

Change comes through the ballot box

This means that voting is important. To achieve the goals of criminal justice reform, supporters must first clear the way by voting for Democrats in the White House and Senate. Otherwise, the movement could face the harsh reality of conservative power and find itself in the midst of a violent backlash. And while President Trump and Senate Republican control of power seems to be waning, the Democratic path to victory remains difficult.

The economic recovery in the fall could easily boost the Republican Party's position, particularly as it emerged from the gloomy months of closure. The president's ability to wreak havoc on social media and launch investigations through the Justice Department will pose enormous challenges to Joe Biden and Democratic congressional candidates. To top it off, we don't really know what election day will be like amid a pandemic.

To ensure voters get to the polls without fear of endangering their health, Democrats must advocate for a universal vote by mail. The drive to vote by mail, which would require federal support for states to make this transition in time for November, has dramatically slowed as President Trump continues to make misleading statements about election fraud as his Republican allies fight to vote. mail initiatives with demands.

Unless there is progress in the next month, all 50 states are unlikely to have operating systems in place to ensure voting by mail. In March, Trump expressed what most Republicans have dodged for decades. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Trump referred to legislation introduced by House Democrats to increase funds for a vote by mail and said: "What they had there was crazy. They had things, voting levels that if you ever agreed, you would never choose a Republican in this country again. "

Democrats must also continue to work on efforts to register young Americans, known for their low turnout rates, and make sure they commit to voting in November. Many young people are frustrated with the stalemate in Washington and do not trust that the vote will really make a difference, given that in their lives, lawmakers have largely failed to address vital issues like racism, climate change and gun control.

But they must remember President Barack Obama's mantra: "Don't boo, vote." Whether Democrats or Republicans control the White House and Senate in 2021 will make a huge difference in the direction of public policy on criminal justice.

A possible turning point in US history. USA

Now that this movement has inspired and engaged many young Americans, local activists would do well to capture the moment by making preparing for Election Day a central part of the mission. Former Georgia Governor Candidate Stacey Abrams wrote: "Voting is a first step in a long and complex process, tedious but vital. You can have a car with all the bells and whistles, but if it does not have wheels, you cannot move forward. "

In the early 1960s, civil rights leaders were aware of the connection between their agenda and the ballot box. That is why Martin Luther King Jr. and others were so committed to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that it provided federal protection to all Americans to exercise their right to vote. Without the power to vote, King once said, "I can't make up my mind, it's made for me. I can't live as a democratic citizen, observing the laws I've helped enact. I can only present myself to the edict of others."

We are on the cusp of a possible turning point in American history. Although it is always difficult to believe that significant change will occur, we must remember that significant progress can occur; this is exactly what happened in 1964 and 1965. Social movements have the power to change the status quo. Marches, demonstrations and media coverage have the capacity to transform politics. We are seeing it right now.

However, without political power in Washington, there is less hope for lasting change. For the #BlackLivesMatter movement to succeed, it will have to continue to demand changes in the criminal justice system while mobilizing voters to make an impact in November.