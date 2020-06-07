Why Reggie Jackson thinks the protests 'feel different this time'

It may not be October, but Yankees legend Reggie Jackson continues to make powerful statements.

Jackson in a social media post Saturday described his feelings after participating in a protest in Monterey, California, this week in response to the death of George Floyd. This is his full publication:

“Our protest feels different this time.

“I could see it in the rainbow of skin colors in the crowd a couple of days ago in my town on the Monterey Protest Walk.

"He pumped me inside. It made me feel that others could feel what my heart needs.

“I WAS A TEEN IN THE 60'S. I LIVED IT!

"Finally, they understand more what I have felt during the last 60 years. And they are with me. It made me smile, it gave me hope.

"I could hear Jim Brown's words," We are going to need the power of the white man to make the changes that are needed for us. "

"Yes !!! Finally maybe

"It is about us as a team.

"We all wear the same US uniform. USA So why not have the best players on our team? We need to have the best on the team. To make us the best we can be.

"We need our different cultures, thoughts, ideas, ideals, different people from different lifestyles and experiences to participate, if we are to be the best we can be.

"By being involved in the sport, we have had many different types of teammates, players, and people to become Champions."

"The 5 times I experienced the championship as a player, as well as the 5 times (10 total) that I experienced as a World Championship while working with the Yankees since I retired, while being an" Owner Advisor ". It was easy to see It takes all the organization to be our BEST.

"We need participation at higher levels to contribute to this new direction, I hope that can happen.

"I look forward to witnessing these upcoming changes."