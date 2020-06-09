Why Republican Senators Can't Run Away From Trump's Tweets

By Tuesday afternoon, Republican senators were already developing a family routine when it comes to the president's tweets: claiming total ignorance.

"I didn't see it," Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said of Trump's tweet. "Tell me about it. I don't read Twitter. I just write on it."

"I'm not going to comment on the president's tweets," said Texas Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the house.

If those answers sound familiar to you, they should. It's the same thing that most Republican elected officials said when Trump suggested on Twitter, with zero evidence, that former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough was involved in some way in the death of a young aide at his district office earlier in the day. of the 2000s. Or when Trump tweeted that members of the so-called "Squad," four first-year women of color in Congress, should "return" to the countries they came from. (Three of the four women were born in the United States; the other is a naturalized US citizen.) Or when Trump attacked former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Or former chief of staff John Kelly.

You got the idea. A lot happens

But the fact that we have seen this story before does not make Twitter's response acceptable to what is, even, that of the Republicans. It is not. And here is why.

Trump's dominant method of communication as president is Twitter. And long before he became president, it was his preferred way to convey his thoughts.

"I love Twitter … it's like having your own newspaper, without the losses." said in 2012

And he's only embraced the medium tighter since he ran for president. He uses it to tweet live cable TV, yes, but also to settle scores with political opponents and floating policy test balloons. And, yes, he even uses it as a foil to continue his endless enmity with the so-called elites.)

"I doubt I would be here if it weren't for social media, to be honest," Trump said in 2017 in an interview with Fox Business Network. "Tweeting is like a typewriter: when I take it out, you immediately put it on your show. When someone says something about me, I can go bing, bing, bing and I'll take care of it. Otherwise, word would never spread. "

Dice all Of that, it's absolutely mandatory that Republican senators and House members (and Democrats too!) make sure to keep up to date with Trump's Twitter feed.

That doesn't mean they have to I like doing it. Following Trump's Twitter feed is, by turns, exhausting, depressing, and infuriating. (Trust me, I know from experience). But for the same reason, the media cannot ignore Trump's tweets, nor can Republican elected officials. And that reason is this: He is the President of the United States.

We have seen that Trump's tweets have the ability to move the stock market. Affect how foreign leaders behave. To change how Republicans will vote in Congress. (See the recent FISA authorization invoice.)

"The president is the president of the United States, so the president of the United States considers them official statements," then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in 2017 when asked how they should be treated. Trump's tweets.

So, to say, as so many Republicans-elect do, they haven't paid attention to what the President tweets is, at first glance, deeply irresponsible. Monitoring what the president is saying, even if it is as frequent and erratic as Trump's tweets, has always been part of the job description for members of the House and Senate. You can't do it simply because a) it's Twitter or b) you need an excuse not to respond to what your group leader tweets.

What Republican members of Congress are doing is, to put it politely, an evasion. They're making an ostrich move, burying their heads in the sand when it comes to Trump's Twitter feed because they just don't want to have to get involved with what he's saying.

Which, again, I understand! But if you're a Republican senator excited about the chances you've had of reshaping the federal judiciary with conservative Trump-appointed judges, then you must deal with all the other things that come along with supporting this president, too.

It is a package of offers.