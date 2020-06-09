Why Republican Senators Can't Run Away From Trump's Tweets

By Tuesday afternoon, Republican senators were already developing a family routine when it comes to the president's tweets: claiming total ignorance.
"I didn't see it," Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said of Trump's tweet. "Tell me about it. I don't read Twitter. I just write on it."
"I'm not going to comment on the president's tweets," said Texas Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the house.
You got the idea. A lot happens
But the fact that we have seen this story before does not make Twitter's response acceptable to what is, even, that of the Republicans. It is not. And here is why.
Trump's dominant method of communication as president is Twitter. And long before he became president, it was his preferred way to convey his thoughts.
Dice all Of that, it's absolutely mandatory that Republican senators and House members (and Democrats too!) make sure to keep up to date with Trump's Twitter feed.
That doesn't mean they have to I like doing it. Following Trump's Twitter feed is, by turns, exhausting, depressing, and infuriating. (Trust me, I know from experience). But for the same reason, the media cannot ignore Trump's tweets, nor can Republican elected officials. And that reason is this: He is the President of the United States.
So, to say, as so many Republicans-elect do, they haven't paid attention to what the President tweets is, at first glance, deeply irresponsible. Monitoring what the president is saying, even if it is as frequent and erratic as Trump's tweets, has always been part of the job description for members of the House and Senate. You can't do it simply because a) it's Twitter or b) you need an excuse not to respond to what your group leader tweets.
What Republican members of Congress are doing is, to put it politely, an evasion. They're making an ostrich move, burying their heads in the sand when it comes to Trump's Twitter feed because they just don't want to have to get involved with what he's saying.
Which, again, I understand! But if you're a Republican senator excited about the chances you've had of reshaping the federal judiciary with conservative Trump-appointed judges, then you must deal with all the other things that come along with supporting this president, too.
It is a package of offers.