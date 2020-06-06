Why Robert Patrick’s Doggett Didn’t Return for the Revival

Most of the main X-Files characters returned for the two recent revival seasons on FOX, but Robert Patrick's John Doggett was mysteriously absent.

More important X files the characters returned for the two recent FOX revival seasons, but Robert Patrick's John Doggett was mysteriously absent. In hindsight, many fans would argue that X files He should never have been resurrected. When revival was first announced, a lot of excitement and joy abounded, but unfortunately the end product often left a lot to be desired. That's not to say that seasons 10 and 11 didn't produce some great episodes, but for the most part, the old ones X files magic seemed to be in short supply.

Of course, that doesn't mean that creator Chris Carter, his team of writers, and X filesThe returning stars did not do their best to create a revival worthwhile. Cast members like David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, William B. Davis, and Mitch Pileggi easily returned to their old roles and character dynamics, but things never really felt the same. Still, it was nice to see them share the screen together once again, even if the stories they were part of this time were often missing.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Millennium crossed with X files (after it ended)

In addition to Mulder, Scully, CSM, and Skinner, Annabeth Gish also returned as Special Agent Monica Reyes, who was introduced in Season 8, after Mulder's departure as series regulator. Considering his return, it felt a bit strange that his friend and partner John Doggett did not appear in the revival. Here's why he didn't.

X-File: Why didn't Robert Patrick's Doggett come back for revival?

It turns out that Chris Carter wanted Robert Patrick to return as Doggett for X files& # 39; revival race, at least to some extent. In the fall of 2015, after season 10 shot, but before it aired, Patrick publicly stated that he had not been officially asked to be part of the six-episode season, although the producers had asked about his possible availability. Either way, he said he wasn't really interested in reprimanding Doggett, as the actor was still a little upset about X files be canceled after committing to the role for a five-year career.

By 2017 Patrick had changed his tune, saying he would be willing to return for X files season 11 if an offer was made and he felt it was the right move for him. To that end, Carter wrote to Doggett in a season 11 episode, but was then forced to write it after Patrick's engagements with the CBS series. Scorpion prevented him from being available to participate. In the fall of 2017, mid-season 11 production, Carter and Patrick expressed hope that Doggett would return in a later episode, but that obviously never happened, presumably still due to Scorpion. If that's the case, it's a sad state of affairs for Doggett fans, as Scorpion it was canceled after four seasons just a couple of months after season 11 ended. Sometimes time just doesn't work.

More: The X-Files episode, so scary FOX, banned it from airing again

Harley Quinn recreates the Joker to save the Justice League