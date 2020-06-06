Why Sam Raimi Didn’t Want To Use Venom In The Movie

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 is best remembered for having too many villains, among those Venom, that Raimi didn't even want to include. This is why.

Venom made its big screen debut at Sam Raimi’s Spider man 3, but it was not successful, and Raimi didn't even want to include it in the movie, here is why. Spider-Man has had an interesting story on the big screen, with his first movie coming in 2002 thanks to Sam Raimi. Simply titled SpidermanThe film featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, and was so well received by critics and audiences that it led to two sequels.

While Spiderman is credited for redefining the modern superhero genre and summer blockbuster, Spider-man 2 it raised the bar for all superhero movies, and is considered one of the best and most influential superhero movies of all time. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Spider man 3. Raimi's third Spiderman The film saw the main character go against three villains: Harry Osborn / New Goblin (James Franco), Flint Marko / Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Eddie Brock / Venom (Topher Grace). Spider man 3 He was widely criticized for his subplots and for having too many villains, something that could have been avoided if the studio hadn't pushed Raimi to add a certain symbiote.

Harry Osborn was included because Raimi wanted to wrap up his story, which he had been building since the first movie, and Sandman was added because Raimi found him visually fascinating. Venom, on the other hand, was not added because of Raimi's interest in the character, but because producer Avi Arad told her to do so. Raimi originally wanted to add Vulture as a third villain, but Arad felt that the movies were too trusting of Raimi's favorite. Spiderman villains and not characters that the public would be interested in. Raimi did not want to have Venom in the film because he did not like his "lack of humanity", but ended up agreeing to please the studio and the public.

Later, Raimi said that while studying the character in the movie, she began to appreciate him, but made it clear that he was included because he is a character who Spiderman Fans love. Poison in Spider man 3 It wasn't what fans expected, since the special effects seemed strange (like the symbiote that opened to let Brock speak) and Brock didn't become Venom until the end. On top of that, there was nothing Venom in the comics in this version, and it was more of a plot device to push the other villains out than a real villain. Since then, Arad has accepted responsibility for the inclusion of Venom in Spider man 3, saying they learned that the character is "not a side show"And that he learned not to force anyone into anything.

Venom ended up having a second chance in 2018 with his own movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and with Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock. Although it was not well received by critics, the public reacted positively, and therefore a sequel (now titled Poison: Let There Be Carnage) received a green light. As for Spider-Man, he went through two reboots after that, and now enjoys his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and may or may not stumble across the new Venom at some point.

