Why Sanyu, the & # 39; Chinese Matisse & # 39 ;, is setting fire to the art market

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

A nude painting of Sanyu, hailed as the "Chinese Matisse", sold for more than Hong Kong $ 258 million ($ 33.3 million) at auction this week, confirming his status as one of the most sought-after names in the lucrative Asian art market.

Painted in the 1950s, "Quatre Nus" features four reclining female figures in the distinctively saturated style of the French-Chinese painter. The artwork led Sotheby's first major sale in Hong Kong since the coronavirus disrupted its live auction schedule, making it the most expensive lot of the night after a 10-minute bidding war between four collectors.

It is just the latest astronomical price paid for a Sanyu job, which was largely unrecognized during his lifetime and was effectively removed after his death in Paris in 1966.

Last October, "Nu", which depicts a lonely woman lying on her back, made just under 198 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 25 million) at Sotheby's. A month later, "Five Nudes", one of the artist's six most coveted group nudes in existence, sank into rival Christie & # 39; s for nearly 304 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 39 million), marking a new auction record for your work.

Last October, Sanyu's "Nu" raised just under 198 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 25 million) at Sotheby's Hong Kong. Credit: Sotheby & # 39; s

"Setting a new benchmark for Sanyu with another of his iconic masterpieces, in two consecutive seasons, is a measure of the artist's stature among collectors," said Sotheby & # 39; s head of modern Asian art, Vinci Chang, referring to Wednesday's sale of "Quatre Nus".

Explosion in interest

Breakneck prices reflect a surge in interest from Asian collectors, whose purchasing power now shapes the global auction market significantly. Between 2000 and 2019, Sanyu's labor price increased by more than 1,100%, according to the Artprice database, with the mainland and Hong Kong markets now accounting for 91% of sales.

The database also found that the $ 109 million produced by the painter's works at auction in 2019 made him the 16th largest seller of the year worldwide, ahead of Mark Rothko and Roy Lichtenstein, and well over On top of its 2000 rating of 873. "An Asian collector, who buys a work by Sanyu today is like a Westerner who buys a work by Matisse," notes Artprice's analysis, saying his brushstrokes and sense of proportion were "truly Matissian".

However, Sanyu's life story is one of disappointment and poverty, as his work failed to attract the attention given to his European and Chinese migrant peers.

Born in 1901 in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Sanyu was one of the many young artists who moved to Paris in the early 1920s. He discovered an inclination to paint still lifes, flowers, and nudes, the latter being a particular novelty, since nude models were not part of China's artistic tradition at the time.

Sanyu's "Five Nudes" on display at Christie & # 39; s showroom in Hong Kong ahead of a 2019 auction. Credit: Philip Fong / AFP / Getty Images

Although he moved into the avant-garde circles of the era through the 1920s and 1930s, Sanyu relied on the goodwill of clients, rather than exhibitions or sales, to support his practice. "The misery of artists' lives," he wrote to one of them, the Dutch composer Johan Franco, in 1932. "They should be poor, always poor, to the end."

His commercial fortune was no better after World War II. But it was in the postwar period that he produced many of his now-famous nudes, evolving his style to encompass bolder colors and long curves reminiscent of Henri Matisse, with whom he is often compared.

In addition to watercolors and sculptures, he produced a total of 56 nude oil paintings in his career. And although his artistic approach was more in line with the western traditions of his homeland, he also used traditional Chinese ink painting techniques and practiced calligraphy, which he had trained in during his youth.

Whether due to his supposedly eccentric personality, his inability to hold regular exhibitions, or his commitment to ping-pong (a sport he invented and then spent a long time promoting, with little success), his work had little impact on art. world when he died after a gas leak in his studio.

Back from the dark

Sanyu's work was not heavily discussed until the late 1980s, when the Taipei Museum of Fine Arts in Taiwan presented his work in an acclaimed exhibition exploring the connections between China and Paris.

During the 1990s, he was the subject of several art publications. Then, in 1995, Sotheby's brought an unprecedented treasure of Sanyu's paintings to the international market, mass-selling the collection of his patron, Johan Franco.

The revived interest in the artist's production led to a major exhibition in his hometown of Paris, when the Guimet Museum organized "Sanyu: l & # 39; écriture du corps" ("Sanyu: Body Language") from 2004. In this At the time, his works were already growing in value, an upward trend fueled by a 2017 exhibition at the National Museum of Taiwan History, which featured a collection of works of art he had clung to since the 1960s. ( Shortly before his death, Sanyu had sent more than 40 paintings to Taipei for a display that, for unknown reasons, was never produced, and the museum has preserved them ever since.)

Not only Sanyu's work has benefited from the growing wealth of Chinese collectors. The famous painter Zhang Daqian, who died in 1983, was the world's best-selling artist at auction in 2011, while the late Wu Guanzhong and 20th-century watercolorist Qi Baishi present themselves alongside great Westerners such as Picasso and Monet as some of the biggest names. at auctions worldwide last year.

The work of contemporary Zao Wou-Ki de Sanyu, who moved from China to Paris in the late 1940s, has also increased in value. Seven of Zao's paintings were also included in Sotheby's auction on Wednesday night, selling for a combined total of $ 41 million, while in 2018 his triptych "Juin-Octobre 1985" went for $ 65 million to become the most expensive work of art ever seen. Hong Kong.

Caption for the upper image: "Quatre Nus" by Sanyu