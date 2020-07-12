Why Sanyu, the & # 39; Chinese Matisse & # 39 ;, is setting fire to the art market

Painted in the 1950s, "Quatre Nus" features four reclining female figures in the distinctively saturated style of the French-Chinese painter. The artwork led Sotheby's first major sale in Hong Kong since the coronavirus disrupted its live auction schedule, making it the most expensive lot of the night after a 10-minute bidding war between four collectors.
It is just the latest astronomical price paid for a Sanyu job, which was largely unrecognized during his lifetime and was effectively removed after his death in Paris in 1966.
Last October, Sanyu's "Nu" raised just under 198 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 25 million) at Sotheby's Hong Kong. Credit: Sotheby & # 39; s
"Setting a new benchmark for Sanyu with another of his iconic masterpieces, in two consecutive seasons, is a measure of the artist's stature among collectors," said Sotheby & # 39; s head of modern Asian art, Vinci Chang, referring to Wednesday's sale of "Quatre Nus".
Explosion in interest
The database also found that the $ 109 million produced by the painter's works at auction in 2019 made him the 16th largest seller of the year worldwide, ahead of Mark Rothko and Roy Lichtenstein, and well over On top of its 2000 rating of 873. "An Asian collector, who buys a work by Sanyu today is like a Westerner who buys a work by Matisse," notes Artprice's analysis, saying his brushstrokes and sense of proportion were "truly Matissian".
However, Sanyu's life story is one of disappointment and poverty, as his work failed to attract the attention given to his European and Chinese migrant peers.
Born in 1901 in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Sanyu was one of the many young artists who moved to Paris in the early 1920s. He discovered an inclination to paint still lifes, flowers, and nudes, the latter being a particular novelty, since nude models were not part of China's artistic tradition at the time.
Sanyu's "Five Nudes" on display at Christie & # 39; s showroom in Hong Kong ahead of a 2019 auction. Credit: Philip Fong / AFP / Getty Images
Although he moved into the avant-garde circles of the era through the 1920s and 1930s, Sanyu relied on the goodwill of clients, rather than exhibitions or sales, to support his practice. "The misery of artists' lives," he wrote to one of them, the Dutch composer Johan Franco, in 1932. "They should be poor, always poor, to the end."
His commercial fortune was no better after World War II. But it was in the postwar period that he produced many of his now-famous nudes, evolving his style to encompass bolder colors and long curves reminiscent of Henri Matisse, with whom he is often compared.
In addition to watercolors and sculptures, he produced a total of 56 nude oil paintings in his career. And although his artistic approach was more in line with the western traditions of his homeland, he also used traditional Chinese ink painting techniques and practiced calligraphy, which he had trained in during his youth.
Back from the dark
Sanyu's work was not heavily discussed until the late 1980s, when the Taipei Museum of Fine Arts in Taiwan presented his work in an acclaimed exhibition exploring the connections between China and Paris.
Caption for the upper image: "Quatre Nus" by Sanyu