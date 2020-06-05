Why Sara Was Abducted & What It Means

Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow ended with something surprising that happened to Sara Lance, with no explanation as to why only she was affected.

Warning: the following contains SPOILERS for Legends of tomorrow season 5 finale.

Legends of tomorrowThe end of Season 5 ended with a surprising twist, as team leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was kidnapped by aliens. This immediately raised two questions; Who are these aliens and why did they just take Sara instead of the entire Legends team?

Legends of tomorrow Season 5 has seen Sara Lance go through a series of big changes in the wake of Crisis in infinite lands. In addition to coping with her role as Paragon of Destiny and the death of her former lover Oliver Queen, Sara had to face a change in the power dynamics of her relationship with girlfriend Ava Sharpe, as Ava found herself unemployed and adrift. after The dissolution of the Office of Time. Sara also had to deal with the sudden development of seemingly permanent blindness and a prophetic superpower after a fight with the Greek goddess Atropos. The events of Legends of tomorrowThe season 5 finale, "Swan Thong," saw Sara seemingly return to normal, as Atropos's death severed Sara's connection to the divine energies that blessed her with foresight at the cost of her vision.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Ending and the disappearance of (SPOILER) explained

The final scene of the episode saw Sara enveloped in blue light and thrown into the sky by some kind of tractor beam, with her drunken and distracted teammates, none wiser as they celebrated their victory over the Destiny of ancient Greek mythology. This will reportedly begin the story of Legends of tomorrow season 6, which will see the Legends traveling into deep space. The great conclusion of this ending is that whoever kidnapped Sara was only interested in her and not in the entire Legends team. Capturing all the Legends should have been an easy task given the drunken state most of them were in at the time they took Sara. Also, like Paragon of Destiny, Sara is a figure of cosmic importance and is one of the most prominent superheroes in Arrowverse, despite her best efforts to avoid publicity. Given that, it is entirely credible that she can be seen as more valuable than the rest of her teammates.

One possibility is that Sara was kidnapped by aliens who needed a great warrior. Legends of tomorrow Season 5, Episode 13, "He Who Is Trapped on Television", saw Sara cast as a captain of the Shatneresque starship in the Star Trek inspired tv series Star Trip, And that show still exists in Arrowverse reality after the season finale events. It is entirely possible that, as in the movie galaxy search, the transmissions of Star trip they headed into deep space and were seen by aliens who had both the technology to travel between the stars and the inability to tell fiction from nonfiction. Legends of tomorrow She has a similar level of meta humor and it would be ironic if Sara was kidnapped by aliens who thought she was a fictional heroic captain when she really is a heroic captain leading a crew of misfits who ruin things for the better. Of course, if that were the case, they probably would have also kidnapped Ava Sharpe, who played Spock for Sara & # 39; s Kirk on the same show.

Another possibility is suggested by the original synopsis of Legends of tomorrow season 6. It states that Sara's kidnapper is "a ruthless alien " suggesting a much more sinister reason for his kidnapping. One option from the DC Comics universe is that it was taken by Mongul; an alien warlord who frequently kidnapped great warriors from other planets and forced them to fight for their fun. While Mongul generally favored kidnapping of metahumans alongside Superman, Sara may have developed a sufficient reputation (especially due to Star trip) be worthy in your eyes. Certainly Legends of tomorrow You might also have a little fun with Sara's idea as an intergalactic gladiator as in Thor: Ragnarok.

Plus:

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Show delays premiere