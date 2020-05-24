Why season 3 featured a SECOND Grimm, Trubel?

Nick Burkhardt (David Giuontoli) is the only one Grimm It was a big part of the show's original premise, so why did the series add a second Grimm as the main character in Season 3? Trubel (Jacqueline Toboni) was always considered a recurring character, but she had a great presence on the show until its conclusion.

Late in Grimm Season 3, Nick and Hank (Russell Hornsby) encountered a young woman named Trubel, who had discovered Wesen's existence but didn't know what was happening to him. After discovering that Trubel was actually a Grimm like him, Nick took her to the trailer and showed her Aunt Marie's Grimm books. After being brought into the world of Grimms and Wesen, Trubel became an ally of Nick and his friends. He stayed a long time, while adjusting to his new life as Grimm. She left Grimm season 4, and returned at the end of the season to play a major role in the finale. He also kept the main story in mind for the past two seasons.

Giving the show a second Grimm had a major effect on the story, as it had always been about a Grimm. Other Grimms existed, but none other than Trubel appeared in more than a handful of episodes. So why did it happen? Grimm Co-creator David Greenwalt explained that while Trubel had to be trusted in Season 4 when Nick temporarily lost his Grimm powers, this was not the reason why she was added. Greenwalt said they were looking for a new character to join the "set", and came up with the idea for a female Grimm, but with a twist. Greenwalt says they liked the idea of ​​a Grimm who had no knowledge of their identity. Such a person, of course, would believe they were crazy (via of AssignmentX)





The incorporation of Trubel shook the formula of the program, as originally, Grimm focused on Nick and Hank solving cases involving Wesen. Thanks to Nick's abilities as Grimm, he was able to see them for what they really were; Because Grimms was so rare and had such a terrifying reputation, the Wesen naturally feared Nick. Nick, being the only Grimm known in the area, was a major plot point as it caused him to draw the attention of several enemies throughout the series. This is why it was so important when Trubel entered the scene.

Despite the change that Trubel brought to Grimm, its importance for the story worked for the show. As Greenwalt pointed out, her situation was not the same as Nick's, so her story was not a repeat of Nick's discovery of his Grimm powers in season 1. She was exclusive to Nick, because while he had the Grimm books From Aunt Marie to guide him, she spent most of her life running away without understanding what was going on. Trubel also brought several interesting stories to Grimm, particularly in the season 4 finale when he had to kill Juliet (Bitsie Tulloch), and in season 5 when he worked for the government's secret organization, Hadrian & # 39; s Wall.

