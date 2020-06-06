Why Sharon Tate Doesn’t Die At The End

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood changed Sharon Tate's story and gave her a second chance by letting her live, and here is why Tarantino decided to do it.

Once upon a time in Hollywood It gave Sharon Tate a twist to the story by changing the Manson family's plans and having them go after Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, and this is why Quentin Tarantino decided to do so. Four years after his last movie, the hateful eightTarantino returned with Once upon a time in Hollywood, who followed in the footsteps of his 2009 movie Inglorious Bastards and told an alternate version of real life events.

Once upon a time in Hollywood It is set in the 1960s and follows actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his best friend and specialist Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who had worked together for years. As Hollywood's golden age drew to a close, so did Rick and Cliff's careers, and they struggled to stay active and relevant in the ever-changing entertainment industry. Her stories intertwined with that of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who despite the fact that the film's promotional material sold the idea that she was a main character, ended up having very little time on screen. However, Tarantino did something very important with his character, since he completely changed his story by letting her live.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sharon Tate Controversy Explained

The film recognized the existence of Charles Manson and his "family," and while they planned to hunt down everyone who lives in the Tate household, members of the Manson family changed their plans at the last minute and decided to kill Rick and Cliff. What they didn't count on was that they knew how to defend themselves, and Tex, Sadie, and Katie ended up dead. Sharon Tate and company were unharmed, and the film ended when Rick Dalton finally met her and was invited to her home. Being an alternate version of the story, it seemed appropriate that Once upon a time in Hollywood he let Sharon Tate live, and Tarantino had some powerful reasons to do so.

Speaking to EW While promoting the film, Tarantino explained that Sharon Tate's legacy has been defined by Charles Manson and her murder, and he wanted to demonstrate that she was more than a victim. Tarantino explained that he did a lot of research about Tate and what she was like, which made him realize that the best way to change that tainted image of her was "just go out with her, let her drive around Los Angeles, run errands, just see where the day takes her"Instead of having her on"a lot of scenes with Roman or with other people where he is (promoting) the plotThat, coupled with the death of Manson family members instead of her, would give the audience a different look at Sharon Tate, while giving her a second chance.

While it was a respectful move not to include the murder of Sharon Tate, the way the character was handled was not well received. Margot Robbie's lack of time on screen, even if her scenes were great, was heavily criticized, and Tarantino defended it by emphasizing that it was done that way to focus on the basics of Tate's life as an actress instead of the tragedy, and "I only see her livingUltimately, it is up to each viewer to decide whether Once upon a time in Hollywood He managed to change Sharon Tate's legacy or not.

Next: Explanation of Once Upon a Time in the False Hollywood Controversy

Voldemort vs Grindelwald: Which wizard from Harry Potter is more powerful?