Why should Meghan Markle think twice about that libel suit?

If privacy is really what Meghan Markle longs for, you should take a look at what happened to Johnny Depp last week and drop your libel suit against a British tabloid right away.

Concerned for Markle: In his initial filing against the Post on Sunday and its owner, Associated Newspapers, in October 2019, he claimed that the newspaper violated his privacy by publishing a letter he wrote to his father, a letter he sent him for mail, and who gave or sold to Mail. Markle also maintains that the newspaper edited her letter to make her look like a villain.

"Let us live our lives in peace," he said in part. "Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband … if you take a moment to pause, I think you will see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world. "

Not a terribly toothy letter, that. In fact, somehow, just in my opinion, don't sue, Meghan, reads like a document the writer suspects will leak to the media. Take this part, which looks almost like an alibi in your exposition:

"So the week of the wedding knowing that you had a heart attack through a tabloid was horrible. I called and texted … I begged you to accept help. We sent someone to your house … and instead of talking to me to accept this or any other help, you stopped answering your phone and decided to speak only with the tabloids. "

There was also a helpful rebuttal to her father's claims that his daughter had changed his phone number, and he didn't have the new one, a detail surely only the most staunch royal observers know.

"My phone number has remained the same," he wrote.

These details are important: Defamation lawsuits in the UK, as Depp is learning, are far more brutal than those in the United States. Depp filed a lawsuit for a single adjective, "handcuff puncher."

But instead of a narrowly focused judgment on that word, the world has had access to the creepiest and most humiliating details of his unfortunate marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard: evidence presented on everything from Depp's drug binge-eating at breakfast. even Heard, or one of his friends, shitting in the double bed.

And so, the coolest guy in the world has become, perhaps irrevocably, a sad caricature of an irrelevant old movie star.

However, here is Markle doubling down last week, filing a request to prevent Mail on Sunday, as part of his defense, from naming five friends who spoke in People magazine for a brilliant 2019 cover about Markle.

"Meghan Markle's best friends break her silence: we want to tell the truth," read the cover.

The idea that these friends spoke without direct authorization from the Duchess of Sussex is ridiculous. People magazine itself made clear the slant of this rewriting profile.

"After maintaining her silence for almost two years, five women who form an essential part of Meghan's inner circle have spoken with People to 'face the global harassment we are seeing and tell the truth about our friend'." says a longtime friend. and former co-star.

"Disinterested" and "the best listener" is how her friends portrayed Markle here.

"If they throw some kind of curved ball at me, I always think, 'I have to talk to Meg,'" another colleague told People. "We talk daily. And the first thing that comes out of his mouth is: ‘How are the children? How are you? "I'm not even allowed to ask about her until she finds out about me."

And the problem here for Markle is …?

Since she married Prince Harry in 2018, a 1.9 billion-watched wedding, attended by largely brilliant media coverage of the new, divorced and biracial American who was a breath of fresh air, we've been relentlessly subject to Markle's victim narrative.

He has complained about the British tabloids, from the Royal Family, that nobody asked him "if I am okay" during a trip to Africa where he found poor and hungry children living under the threat of violence.

Poor Harry and Meghan. The Queen would not let them mark SussexRoyal, so now they cannot sell several and various tchotchkes. The pandemic prevented them from giving paid speeches, as Harry did to JP Morgan Chase in February about life without his mother.

Princess Diana's premature, tragic, and preventable death, by the way, was the stated reason for Harry and Meghan to resign as royalty and stay out of the spotlight.

Yet here they are, monetizing Harry's most painful and ever private loss. And in August comes another Sussex-approved gambit, the upcoming book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family."

What a great title. Two famous, privileged and wealthy world celebrities fleeing a castle at night, only in the clothes they are wearing, seeking independence while taking refuge in a $ 14 million mansion in Canada, ever since they moved into Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles for $ 18 million, where they reportedly pay rent – still funded by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Does Markle think this book will not go to trial for defamation? Do you think there will be no mention of the book's co-author, Omid Scobie, who told reporters in May that he had been working on it, with both Harry and Meghan, since 2018, the year they were married?

We continue to hear how media savvy Meghan is, that her time in Hollywood made her a master at manipulating the press. But this decision to sue for defamation is pointless. You may have confused your time in a basic cable legal drama with real legal experience.

Meghan cannot have both. She cannot sue for privacy intrusion while doing her best to stay in the spotlight. And if she really wanted to retire, there is no better time: we are all locked up, worried about our own urgent real-world problems.

However, Markle is willing to fight in court over such slanderous claims that he did not invite his mother, Doria, to his star-studded baby shower in New York.

Johnny Depp, who has lived his entire adult life in the spotlight, has seen the smallest opening widen in a forensic examination of his alleged addictions, demons and failures, accompanied by photos of him allegedly passed out, bloody and burned, scribbled name calling. In his own blood His carefully cultivated public image for decades has been shattered in just four days of testimony.

Meghan Markle, ostensible extraordinary spinning doctor, must pay attention.