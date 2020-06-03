Why should women really care Trump?







The gender gap, the difference between which party and which candidate men and women support, is at or near historic highs in several new national polls.

in a Monmouth University Survey , Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 19-point lead over Trump among women, a margin that fuels the Democrat's 11-point lead in the general voting test.

And in a new Pew poll of party affiliation, 56% of women now identify themselves as Democrats or Democrats, while only 42% of men say the same thing. That 14-point gender gap "is as large as at any time in the past two decades," according to a Databank analysis

Then there is this: in every presidential election Since 1984, women have constituted the majority of all voters, generally between 52% and 53% of the total vote.

So because of the math, Trump simply can't afford to lose women to Biden by 19 points (or something similar to that number) and hope to win in 2020. Unfortunately for the incumbent, the trend line of their numbers among women doesn't look good. Trump lost women by 13 points to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but he managed a victory at the Electoral College thanks to an 11-point lead among men. Two years later, when Democrats returned to the House amid a backlash against Trump, the women revolted against the President's party. Nearly 6 in 10 women voted for the Democratic candidate for Congress while only 40% voted for the Republican, a gap of 19 points. The men voted for the Republican candidate but much more strictly than they had chosen Trump: 51% Republican, 47% Democrat. Those gender divisions look notably similar to the latest Monmouth finds. Biden has a 19-point lead among women, while Trump has only a 3-point margin among men. Bottom line: if these numbers hold, Trump will lose. And given all the water under the bridge between women and Trump, it won't be easy to convince a group of voters of a decent size to vote for him. Point : Do not think too much about the next elections. If the president loses women by more than 15 points, the math just doesn't add up for him.





