Why should women really care Trump?

The gender gap, the difference between which party and which candidate men and women support, is at or near historic highs in several new national polls.
Then there is this: in every presidential election Since 1984, women have constituted the majority of all voters, generally between 52% and 53% of the total vote.
So because of the math, Trump simply can't afford to lose women to Biden by 19 points (or something similar to that number) and hope to win in 2020.
Unfortunately for the incumbent, the trend line of their numbers among women doesn't look good.
Those gender divisions look notably similar to the latest Monmouth finds. Biden has a 19-point lead among women, while Trump has only a 3-point margin among men.
Bottom line: if these numbers hold, Trump will lose. And given all the water under the bridge between women and Trump, it won't be easy to convince a group of voters of a decent size to vote for him.
Point: Do not think too much about the next elections. If the president loses women by more than 15 points, the math just doesn't add up for him.