Why shouldn't you believe that Trump missed a boy who was singing & # 39; white power & # 39; in the video you shared?

So yes.

If you believe that, I have a burgeoning video rental business called Blockbuster that may interest you.

Why don't you believe the idea that Trump simply lost a boy who sang "white power" in the opening seconds of a video he shared with his 82.5 million Twitter followers? Because, well, history, both recent and not so recent.

From a housing discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s to his comments on "Central Park 5" and his claim that "both sides" were to blame for the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, and dozens of smaller moments in between. – Trump has proven time and time again that he just doesn't get it when it comes to America's current racial issues. Or, seen through another lens, who understands it too well.

And lately, with his political bad luck, Trump has increasingly leaned into barely codified appeals to racist sentiment in the country.

"The left-wing mafia is trying to demolish our heritage so that it can be replaced with a new repressive regime that only they control," Trump told a conservative student group in Phoenix late last week.

"We will win the elections against the corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Schumer." Trump tweeted Saturday. "We will save the Supreme Court, its second amendment, the permanent damage of the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive tax increases. Plus, our heritage, history, and LAW AND ORDER!"

Trump has also referred to Covid-19 as the "Kung Flu," a term that even members of his own administration have previously admitted is racist and xenophobic.

As the New York Times summed it all up in an article last week:

"In recent days, the president tweeted out of context videos of random incidents involving black people attacking white people and argued unsubstantiated that President Barack Obama, the country's first black leader, committed" treason & # 39; ; …

"… Responding to his own instincts and what he thinks" my people "want, as he often tells advisers, the President is exploiting racial divisions in a way that appeals to only a segment of his party."

It is through that story that Trump's tweet should be seen on Sunday morning. And what that story says is that Trump doesn't get the benefit of the doubt. You haven't earned it.

In fact, the way he has worked to weaponize the race and exploit racial divisions for his own personal political gain suggests that all Trump did on Sunday morning was say out loud what he has been saying about quieter and more subtle for years.

"White power & # 39; is not a dog whistle" tweeted Soraya Nadia McDonald, culture critic at The Undefeated. "It is an air horn."

Removing the tweet and insisting that Trump did not see the guy yelling "white power" allows the president to achieve exactly what he wants: send a message of clear and blatant racism, and then insist that he was not doing that and he, the Calling herself the "least racist person you have ever met," she is deeply offended by anyone who suggests otherwise.

To believe that, you must voluntarily ignore everything Trump has said and done in the race for, well, his entire adult life. When you consider the way Trump has treated the race, like a club to use when it serves his purposes, it's simply impossible to conclude that he retweeted the video without knowing that there was a boy singing "white power" in it.

The opposite is in fact true; retweeted at least in part why there was a boy singing "white power" on it.