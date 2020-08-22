why-some-black-feminists-are-bitter-about-the-suffrage-anniversary

- 1 The suffrage movement didn’t break barriers for all women
The suffrage movement didn't break barriers for all women
Contents
The suffrage movement didn’t break barriers for all women
Author Roxane Gay explains why Black feminists are bitter about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Watch “Women Represented: The 100 Year Battle for Equality” on Newsdio Saturday, August 22 at 10pE.
Author Roxane Gay explains why Black feminists are bitter about the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. Watch "Women Represented: The 100 Year Battle for Equality" on Newsdio Saturday, August 22 at 10pE.