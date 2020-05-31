Why SpaceX's Astronaut launch will mark a new milestone for commercial travel





On May 30, astronauts are slated to fly into Earth orbit in a commercial rocket for the first time, marking a new milestone in space travel. Why SpaceX's NASA Astronaut Launch is a Milestone for Commercial Travel On May 30 at exactly 3:22 p.m. EDT, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, into Earth orbit. It will take astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station (ISS). And while there is nothing new about the astronaut launch, this particular one is a new milestone due to one thing: the spacecraft and space travel itself are not controlled by the US government. But by SpaceX, a private space flight company. Furthermore, since NASA's shuttle program ended in 2011, astronauts have not launched into orbit from the United States and have instead relied on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to reach the ISS regardless of nationality. As such, this new shift to commercial space flight and manned space travel for NASA should end the dependence on the US space agency for Russia to bring its astronauts into space. Furthermore, the change would also allow NASA to become freer, giving the agency the necessary focus on more complicated missions, such as sending people to the Moon and finally stepping on Mars. "The reason you have NASA is to push the envelope, do things on the border. Low Earth orbit and the space station are no longer the border. So you just hire a trucking company," said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to McDowell, this new change is a natural evolution for the space agency in many ways, given that NASA has periodically contracted SpaceX to launch satellites for years. In addition, private manufacturing has also been part of the agency since the 1950s. However, sending humans into space has different risks.

"It has a much higher public profile and much worse consequences if things go wrong. So NASA has been understandably reluctant to take their hands off the wheel. It's been a huge change of attitude within NASA to go that far. But I think the time is right to do it, "he said. And on May 30, that will finally happen.




