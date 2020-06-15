Why Stacey Abrams deserves applause (Opinion)

His demeanor is far from the standard relapsed by former vice presidents, who generally answered questions about their ambitions for the position with variations of "It would be an honor, but I am focused on my current priorities." Abrams is being … gasp! – Bold in his quest for power. This may have brought her into the sights of President Donald Trump last month, who shared a tweet that embarrassed her on Twitter. Despite the negative attention she sent her, Abrams' decision to advocate for herself is an inspiration to the many women who feel trapped and unable to realize their ambitions.

The public assumption is that the presidential candidate chooses a running mate through rigorous, impersonal, and merit-based selection. This is how we often think of the process that brings people to Ivy League colleagues, or executive boards, when, in fact, much more happens behind the scenes.

White men receive places in these exclusive spaces, often through inherited connections or personal affinity, while women face a structural disadvantage. Even when women of all races have a fairy godmother on their wings willing to move mountains over them, they are still penalized for speaking openly about their ambitions.

There is something in our public psyche in which the very act of a woman asking for more (more money, more authority, more power) often makes her the object of displeasure and mockery of men and women alike. According to a Harvard study, "when women politicians were described as power-seekers, participants experienced feelings of moral outrage (ie, contempt, anger, and / or disgust) towards them."

This is also leaked to the office; A Lean In and McKinsey study of women in the workplace shows that for every 100 entry-level men promoted to managerial positions, 72 women are promoted to the same positions. For black women specifically, that number is only 58.

"Women are often hired and promoted based on past achievements, while men can be hired and promoted based on their future potential," the study notes.

Stacey Abrams enters. She is black, feminine and not small. Abrams has said he doesn't care how people feel about his size. While on the "Black Women Own the Conversation" show in 2019, Abrams, speaking about his career in the Georgia governorate in 2018, said, "I like who I am … and because I knew I was the best person for the job. I wasn't. I'm not going to wait until Weight Watchers or Jenny Craig have made me the next image … I want to be healthy, but I'm not trying to adapt to the image of anyone else. "

His charisma is undeniable and it comes in a package that we have been trained to discard for years. Abrams entered as the underdog on the veepstakes against other contenders like Harris or Warren who have higher profiles as they recently threw their hats in the presidential ring. Still, she boldly said, "It would make an excellent running mate" for Biden.

You're right about having a lot to offer: You have a master's degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin and a law degree from Yale. She brings years of political experience, having served as the Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House.

He even has the experience of the founder of the private sector that many long for in politicians; He has led several organizations, including a financial services company, a beverage company, and voting rights organizations. In his candidacy for the governor's office, Abrams won the 18-29-year-old vote in Georgia by nearly 30 points, had the support of 62% of Georgia's Latino voters, and increased African-American participation by 40%. Abrams has argued that he could do the same for Biden at the national level, in an election in which Democratic participation will be crucial to winning the White House.

The result so far of his VP campaign: a series of high-profile interviews that would be the envy of any candidate for public office. A bestselling book that connects her to audiences across the country. And a slew of sarcastic and derogatory comments from Democrats who claim she is too "aggressive" in her search.

Despite her clear intellectual ability and public speaking skills, she has been compared to Sarah Palin, John McCain's running mate in 2008, who was the initial sign that the Republican Party became the Know-Nothings. . Abrams, insulting enough, has been called "the least qualified person in history" if it got to the ticket. She has been widely analyzed for lack of foreign policy credentials; However, his multiple and prestigious foreign policy scholarships are even more than what the candidates Barack Obama or Mitt Romney showed for their offers of commander-in-chief, and definitely more credible than Palin's claims that proximity to Russia was adequate exposure to foreign policy.

For some, Abrams is not accomplished enough. For others, their ambition is simply too much. The Abrams puzzle we are seeing in public is one that women of color, especially black women, face every day. You are unlikely to be put in a position because of who you are, but when you talk and say you want more, you are once again put in your place for having the boldness of ambition.

For all women who have found themselves in a similar position, Abrams' offer for vice president shows that he can be a transgressor. Men don't wait to pursue their ambitions until they meet or exceed all qualifications; That's a problem women face, according to another study. At a minimum, Abrams will walk away from this election season with a higher national profile and broader following that he can carry out in future efforts.

This approach also requires owning the fact that people will be uncomfortable with your bold ambition. But these critics are likely already uncomfortable with who you are and what you bring to the table. Accept these detractors as part of the entry price, while also changing the rules of the game. The alternative, staying in place, is no longer acceptable.

Abrams' approach is a lesson in changing the power dynamics of a new generation of women, a group that Biden, oddly enough, will have to win in November.