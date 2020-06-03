Why Tales From The Hood Is Still The Best Horror Anthology Movie

Tales From The Hood, by director Rusty Cundieff, remains the best horror anthology film even after twenty-five years since its release; here is why

In 1995, director Rusty Cundieff's anthological horror film Tales from the bell released to the public. After twenty-five years, the film is still considered the best of the subgenre for its unique ability to capture the injustices facing the black community. Composed of four stories, Tales from the bell It features themes of police corruption, domestic abuse, and racism, using gender to ensure that the horror that accompanies experiences of being a black person in the United States is cleared up.

The film is framed by three drug dealers named Stack (Joe Torry), Ball (De & # 39; Aundre Bonds) and Bulldog (Samuel Monroe Jr.) who are going to buy drugs from Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III) at his funeral . As she guides the men to where she has kept them, she begins to tell them stories about some of the recently deceased. The first features the death of Martin Moorhouse at the hands of white police. Moorhouse is a political activist and city councilman seeking to end police corruption; His death is the result of the racism and corruption he fought against. The film ends with his reanimated corpse taking revenge on those who murdered him.

The following story is about a mother and her son being abused by the woman's boyfriend, Carl (David Alan Grier). When Mr. Garvey, the school teacher, gives them a piece of paper with his image, they burn it and Carl dies. The third story focuses on the KKK's egregious racism and taking revenge on its long history of tormenting black communities. Tales from the chapel The final story focuses on problems with the prison industrial complex and institutional racism. The four stories are drastically different from each other, but together they form the best anthological horror film to date.

Each of the stories has a supernatural element to them, which helps make it socially relevant, politically conscious, creative, and unique. Produced by Spike Lee, the film never strays from terrifying and terrifying elements. Instead, it constantly draws viewers to examine the true meaning behind each story and draws them in with shocking instances of horror. Jordan Peele's 2017 horror movie, Salt, It is a contemporary example of how horror can successfully and brilliantly spark deep thinking about social issues.

Tales from the bell Embrace classic horror elements like zombies, monsters, scary dolls, and hell throughout the film. The presence of these four iconic symbols of the genre transforms it from a simple anthology into one that is self-aware and knows how to subvert the typical use of each. Where most anthology films have failed time and time again is in their predictability and disappointing narrative. Unlike, Tales from the bell Masterfully shows how an anthology can be new and inventive even with traditional elements of terror.

Ultimately, there are countless reasons why this particular movie is the best anthological horror movie of all time. Despite iconic horror anthologies like A fright program (1982) and Tales from the Crypt (1989-1996) preceded it, Tales from the bell it has remained much more relevant and entertaining by showing aspects of the genre through a different and underrepresented lens. For this day, Tales from the bell It continues to scare the public with its horrible elements that encompass socially relevant discourse.

