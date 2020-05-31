Why Tenet Made Christopher Nolan Refuse To Watch James Bond Movies

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the launch of his ambitious new project Tenet, a spy thriller with science-fiction overtones that deals with several heady concepts like time investment, armageddon, and secret societies. During a recent interview, Nolan revealed that his usual practice of screening films for his cast and crew to inspire for his current project was abandoned by Beginning.

"Interestingly, this is one of the first movies I've made that we didn't do any screenings on. And the reason was I think we all have the genre of spies in our bones and in our fingertips. I really wanted to work from a I remember and a feeling of that kind, rather than the details. "

Christopher Nolan has always been open about the classics of the past that serve as inspiration for his films, as was the case with Bounty hunter informing the aesthetics of The beginning of batman, Hot inspiring The dark knightand 2001: a space odyssey be a major contributor to Interstellar. This time, Tenet & # 39; s The creation was largely the result of Nolan's love for spy movies, especially James Bond.

"This is definitely the longest period of time I have spent in my life without watching a James Bond movie. My love for the spy genre comes from the Bond franchise and the Bond character very specifically. I know a lot about Bond. movies like Alan Partridge. It's totally in my bones. I don't need to refer to the movies and watch them again. "

"It's about trying to re-engage with your childhood connection to those movies, with the feeling of what it's like to go to a new place, to a cool place. Actually, you have to take them to a place where you don't have been before, and that's why no one has ever really been able to make their own version of James Bond or something. It doesn't work. And that's not what it is at all. This is much more my attempt to create the kind of excitement in large-scale entertainment. I felt from those movies as a kid, in my own way. "

The filmmaker has been the best choice among many fans for taking the James Bond franchise in a new direction. And Nolan himself fully agrees with the idea, as he discussed in a previous interview for Playboy.

"A Bond movie, definitely. I've talked to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with him. Maybe one day that would work out. You would It has to be necessary if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they get along very well. "

For now, with Beginning, fans can enjoy a spy movie with the complexity of Nolan's signature plot and play fast and loose with the concepts of time and reality. The film is planning a theatrical release in July when fans will be able to see John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Elizabeth Debicki compete against time to stop armageddon. This news comes from GamesRadar.com.

Topics: Tenet, James Bond