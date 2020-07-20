Why the 2020 elections could never end?







Wallace: But can you give a direct answer to the choice?

Triumph: I have to see. Look, you have to see. No, I will not say yes. I'm not going to say no, and not the last time either.

Yes, it is not right. Especially when you consider that just before this happened, Trump told Wallace this: "I think voting by mail is going to manipulate the election. I really do." (Side note: There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in postal or absentee voting. None.)