Why the 2020 elections could never end?

Wallace: But can you give a direct answer to the choice?
Triumph: I have to see. Look, you have to see. No, I will not say yes. I'm not going to say no, and not the last time either.
And it's really not good in light of the fact that Trump has been hinting at that idea for a while.
When you consider that he won That election, and which is currently not projected to win this in November, you can see how bad all this could be.
In the event that Trump loses in November, he has already laid the groundwork to say that Democrats cheated on him in a second term by pushing vote-by-mail. And that, because everything was tampered with, will not recognize former Vice President Joe Biden as the next President. And to execute what amounts to a shadow presidency for the 35% or so of the public who believe whatever they say, the facts will be condemned.
See you later, peaceful transition of power!
Point: If you don't understand why what Trump said to Wallace on Sunday is a direct threat to the health and strength of our democracy, you are not paying attention.