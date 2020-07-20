Why the 2020 elections could never end?

Wallace: But can you give a direct answer to the choice?

Triumph: I have to see. Look, you have to see. No, I will not say yes. I'm not going to say no, and not the last time either.

Yes, it is not right. Especially when you consider that just before this happened, Trump told Wallace this: "I think voting by mail is going to manipulate the election. I really do." (Side note: There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in postal or absentee voting. None.)

And it's really not good in light of the fact that Trump has been hinting at that idea for a while.

"This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country," Trump told a group of conservative students last month.
Then there is this fact: Trump alleged, without evidence, that between 3 and 5 million illegal votes had been cast in the 2016 election to explain why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

When you consider that he won That election, and which is currently not projected to win this in November, you can see how bad all this could be.

In the event that Trump loses in November, he has already laid the groundwork to say that Democrats cheated on him in a second term by pushing vote-by-mail. And that, because everything was tampered with, will not recognize former Vice President Joe Biden as the next President. And to execute what amounts to a shadow presidency for the 35% or so of the public who believe whatever they say, the facts will be condemned.

See you later, peaceful transition of power!

Point: If you don't understand why what Trump said to Wallace on Sunday is a direct threat to the health and strength of our democracy, you are not paying attention.

