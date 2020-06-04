Why The Audience Never Had A Choice

Charlie Brooker's dystopian chooses your own adventure movie, Bandersnatch (2018) gave the viewer an illusion of choice; Here's why they never had it.

In 2018 Charlie Brooker released the Netflix produced Choose Your Own Adventure Movie, Bandersnatch, as part of his dystopian science fiction series, Black mirror. While the film gave the audience the illusion of choice, they are ultimately stripped of any ability to decide the fate of the main character Stefan Butler. The ending always involves at least one murder, unsatisfactory reviews of his video game, and his imprisonment or death. In other words, the public can never save Stefan because his fate is sealed long before the public makes the first choice between "Sugar Puffs" or "Frosties".

The film follows Stefan as he creates a game called Bandersnatch, Inspired by fictional author Jerome F. Davies, pick your own adventure book of the same name. As the public has the opportunity to choose between seeing their psychiatrist or following Colin Ritman (Will Poulter), Stefan's perception of reality begins to deteriorate. He begins to realize that someone is controlling him, but he has no idea who or why. Ultimately, Stefan lives within the same structure that he is creating in his video game. If the viewer gets the "right" ending, it reveals the only way to successfully create a story by choosing your own adventure and what Bandersnatch It's doing in secret.

Regardless of the viewer's endgame, Stefan's video game is always released, regardless of how complete or creative it is. In addition, the film will be reset to a previous option to offer the public the opportunity to obtain the "correct" or "better" ending. This is a method implemented by the creators of Bandersnatch so that the viewer believes that he has options when, in reality, he does not have them.

Why did the audience never have a choice at Bandersnatch?

When Bandersnatch Initially released, fans turned to social media to discuss their endings based on the choices that were made. There were a lot of differences between each viewer's experience, but the end results were similar to each other. For example, one ending in particular finds that Stefan has high reviews in his video game but is in prison for killing his father, while a different ending with the same murder results in mediocre rating. Plus, each ending results in his suffering, whether that means his game fails or he's incarcerated. By this logic, the only real choice the audience has is around what actions will lead to the inevitable end.

If Stefan successfully completes his game and ends up in his psychiatrist's office explaining how he was able to do so, he reveals the secret behind the movie and video game. He reveals that he stripped the potential player of choice and has chosen what ending they will get. The player only has the illusion of choosing because they are given options. Just like Stefan's Bandersnatch guide the participant to a controlled ending, just like the movie. No matter how much the audience wants to save or help Stefan, Charlie Brooker and the Black mirror The team chose their fate before the viewer had a chance.

The concept behind the illusion of control given to the viewer adds an even deeper layer to the series' tech review. When the audience realizes that Stefan is destined to reach a negative end, they become complicit in his and other characters' disappearance. Additionally, Stefan realizes his own lack of free will and his ability to strip him of the video game audience. Bandersnatch is one of Black mirror most successful and stimulating contributions to the dystopian science fiction genre with a mysterious underlying concept.

