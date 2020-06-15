Why the black-and-white home ownership gap hasn't changed much in 100 years (opinion)

The black-and-white home ownership gap remains as wide today as it was at the dawn of the 20th century. Almost 75% of white households own their homes, compared to just 44% of black households. While we should be encouraged that there has been a recent increase in the growth of the black home ownership rate, especially after black and Latino communities (49% home ownership rate) were disproportionately affected during The Great Recession and the ensuing foreclosure crisis, the fact that less than half of these households have achieved home ownership in 2020, after decades of fighting systemic racism, is shameful.
There are other embarrassing signs of this country's lack of progress in creating a truly level playing field. In the mid-1990s, black mortgage applicants were approximately twice as likely to be denied as whites. In 2016, blacks were 2.6 times more likely to be denied a conventional mortgage than whites. In two decades, the situation did not stop improving, but worsened.
The effects of this gap have devastating consequences for both the financial wealth and health care of non-white Americans. Home ownership is and always has been a stabilizing force in communities. About half of the total wealth accumulated by the typical owner of the United States is linked to a primary residence, and that proportion is even higher for black and Hispanic homeowners. This is a wealth that is transmitted from generation to generation and that helps to guarantee the upward mobility of children and grandchildren.
Also in the rental market, inequality is rampant. Black and Latino tenants are more likely than whites to pay application fees and security deposits, adding to initial rental costs and decreasing mobility. They are also the least likely to have a deposit returned. Nationwide, tenants in minority communities spend a much larger portion of their income on rent each month. And when more income is spent on rent, less income is saved for a down payment or savings that could otherwise help secure long-term wealth for future generations.
Examining this unequal housing ecosystem invariably leads us to discuss injustices in other areas. When we talk about homeownership splitting, we resort to disproportionately high mortgage denial rates among borrowers of color. To talk about high mortgage denial rates, we turned to disparities in income and savings. To explain the income disparity, we used disparate employment results. To explain the differences in savings, we can point to unequal income burdens. Before that, educational disparities. And so on. There is always another layer to take off.
But even if the data behind these systematic inequalities does not lend itself to simple truth statements, that people have been left behind because they are black or brown, the truth is looking us in the face. Mortgages are often denied to black applicants for reasons of "insurance denied" or "lack of credit history." When examining white mortgage denial cases for the same reasons, it is obvious what these codes really represent.
We may never see a document that says: "Reason for denial: systemic racism." But at its root, that's exactly what it is.
In our current time, knowing how to correct these deep-seated mistakes feels daunting. But there are obvious places to start the conversation. For example, policies to promote more affordable housing, such as California's AB-3040, which would amend existing laws to incentivize municipal and county governments to allow four units on single-family parcels, would help diversify neighborhoods.
The National Fair Housing Alliance and Zillow have called on Congress to pass the Equality Act to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in public accommodations, education, federally funded programs, employment, credit and housing. Other steps in the right direction include bills like New York SB 7073, which would establish a toll-free hotline for housing discrimination complaints and allow an individual's real estate license to be revoked or suspended for unlawful housing discrimination . HUD's fair housing education and enforcement efforts are also underfunded, which must change.
Reforming our credit rating systems (including allowing rent payments to be positively reflected in credit ratings) can expand access to capital for underserved communities of color. And we must continue to hold research that clearly illustrates how deeply wrong things are below the surface of the housing market, conveying what the data says, while remaining clear-eyed about what it ultimately means.
Clearly, there are steps we can take today to start working toward a truly equal playing field. But these are just the first steps on a long journey: This fight has been going on for decades and will not be resolved quickly or easily. But we cannot wait any longer to commit ourselves to solving these problems in an equitable and sustainable way. These are difficult but not impossible problems, and this moment demands that we face them.