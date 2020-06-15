Why the black-and-white home ownership gap hasn't changed much in 100 years (opinion)





The black-and-white home ownership gap remains as wide today as it was at the dawn of the 20th century. Almost 75% of white households own their homes, compared to just 44% of black households. While we should be encouraged that there has been a recent increase in the growth of the black home ownership rate, especially after black and Latino communities (49% home ownership rate) were disproportionately affected during The Great Recession and the ensuing foreclosure crisis, the fact that less than half of these households have achieved home ownership in 2020, after decades of fighting systemic racism, is shameful.

There are other embarrassing signs of this country's lack of progress in creating a truly level playing field. In the mid-1990s, black mortgage applicants were approximately twice as likely to be denied as whites. In 2016, blacks were 2.6 times more likely to be denied a conventional mortgage than whites. In two decades, the situation did not stop improving, but worsened.

The effects of this gap have devastating consequences for both the financial wealth and health care of non-white Americans. Home ownership is and always has been a stabilizing force in communities. About half of the total wealth accumulated by the typical owner of the United States is linked to a primary residence, and that proportion is even higher for black and Hispanic homeowners. This is a wealth that is transmitted from generation to generation and that helps to guarantee the upward mobility of children and grandchildren.

Also in the rental market, inequality is rampant. Black and Latino tenants are more likely than whites to pay application fees and security deposits, adding to initial rental costs and decreasing mobility. They are also the least likely to have a deposit returned. Nationwide, tenants in minority communities spend a much larger portion of their income on rent each month. And when more income is spent on rent, less income is saved for a down payment or savings that could otherwise help secure long-term wealth for future generations.