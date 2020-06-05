Why The Conjuring’s Shared Universe Has Succeeded (When So Many Others Failed)

The 2013 supernatural horror movie The spell, directed by James Wan, It spawned a complete cinematic universe with sequels and spin-offs based on real-life events that paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren experienced. Right now, the original series includes the first movie and its two sequels. The Conjuring 2 (2016) and the next The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2020), but has expanded far beyond these few with the Annabelle Serie, The nun series and other side stories like The curse of la llorona. Each film is based on the original story by Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) or takes a specific story from an artifact found in their museum of haunted and possessed objects.

While the original The spell The series focuses on individual families and their experiences with the paranormal – most of the time, the Warrens bring home a haunting memory of their research. For example, The Conjuring 2 features a "Crooked Man" zoetrope that was worn by Billy Lutz, the youngest child. Throughout the film, the Crooked Man terrifies the boy and became such a disturbing figure that the Warrens took the zoetrope home. While its release date has yet to be announced, The crooked man the movie is in development and will expand on this specific haunted item.

Perhaps the clearest example of the connections between the cinematic universe occurs in the Annabelle Serie. In Annabelle returns home (2019), Ed and Lorraine Warren confiscate the doll and lock it in protective glass. This returns to the original series when the Warrens warn others about Annabelle's powerful demonic possession. Regardless of whether the Warrens appear or not, although they generally do, The spell The universe is an ever-expanding force to be reckoned with in the successful horror genre where many other attempts have failed.

The spell of the shared universe is a great success

Unlike various attempts by other highly successful horror franchises to create an expansive shared universe, The spell It is by far the most successful in the genre to date. When the cross movie Freddy vs. Jason (2003), fans were not impressed with the method of connecting their respective timelines and universes. It was a chaotic attempt to force a shared universe that was unsuccessful and disappointing. While not every movie on The spell Universe has received so much critical acclaim in the original movie, they've all been very successful at the box office after its release, and improved the history of the franchise as a whole by enriching the universe.

Also, your budget compared to your box office numbers solidifies The spell universe as a profitable franchise. Not a single movie in the shared universe has completely failed at launch. This is due to a strong fan base and impeccable ability to create connections that span all additional installments in a sensible way. This particular cinematic universe brings fans back with new additions to the Ed and Lorraine Warren story and a variety of horrors from dolls to toys, landmarks, and houses.

The conspiracy did not force a shared universe

The spell Universe has continued to grow almost effortlessly since its original feature film debut in 2013. This is due to the fact that, at the center of every movie, the stories focus on the real life of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The couple handled high-profile cases that had unexplained paranormal phenomena, such as the Amityville case. With such a remarkable couple leading the cinematic universe, fans constantly want to know more and see more about the various cases and objects the Warrens have encountered throughout their lives, especially now that they are both deceased.

The series never had to force a shared universe because it always shared a real-life universe with the Warrens' case files. They shared their home with haunted objects and dedicated their lives to helping people who are victims of spells or possessions. While the films are a dramatization of these real-life stories, the fact that the basis of their stories was not thought of by a writer or director speaks volumes about why it has been so successful. Horror fans like movies based, at least to some extent, on reality.

The conjuration has the right balance of connections in the shared universe

While many shared universes can be confusing or try too hard, The spell Make connections between each movie without driving the audience away from enjoying each movie independently. Other cinematic universes require the viewer to watch each movie to understand what is going on in the overall story. By having a perfect balance between new stories and staying true to the connections of the movies, The spell The universe results in a variety of movies that can be enjoyed without an inaccessible force that prevents the viewer from understanding the larger plot. While the connections between the Annabelle series and The spell the series do it better, it is not necessary to watch all the films of each series, nor to watch in order.

The spell is a highly accessible franchise that allows horror fans to enjoy their movies as they see fit. They also avoid bombarding their audience with intricate stories that have to be traced back to the original movie or hinted at in a much later installment. There are Easter Eggs for enthusiastic fans who want to seek greater connections, but it is not a prerequisite to enjoy each movie for its individual merits. Usually, The spell The franchise and its shared universe are aware of what fans want and what will make them revisit their movies to enjoy them rather than having to do it out of confusion.

The Conjuring Shared Universe understands what fans are and what they want

After seven years of releasing one hit movie after another, it can be assumed that the franchise has a formulated nature, but The spell not. While other franchises have recognized their strengths and relentlessly used them in every sequel, prequel, and spin-off, The spell never has. This shows that they pay close attention to what horror fans want and what the genre lacks. For example, him Paranormal activity The franchise is based solely on a stylized found-footage paranormal experience that begins with nothing happening and then escalates to the death of most people in the film. The predictability of a horror movie formula can completely undermine a shared universe.

The spell The franchise constantly reinvents its narrative about paranormal events, unlike many others. They provide something for everyone. While some horror fans prefer haunted dolls, others may be more oriented towards possession-based movies and will opt for The Conjuring 2 finished Annabelle. Although each film in the series focuses on the stories of Ed and Lorraine Warren, they are unique in a variety of ways. The spell The films have consistently provided their audience with a consistent storyline in each series that effortlessly aligns with the series of differences included in the shared universe.

By last, The spell universe is unique in its ability to continue to produce successful box office movies and build its already large fan base. Its success depends not only on the fact that each film shares a unique universe, but also due to the immense popularity of the real-life influence on the world that James Wan built. Since its launch in 2013, The spell It has continued to expand the universe along with creating unique, exciting and thrilling movies that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of horror fans.

