Why the conventional wisdom that gives China the military advantage over India may not be true?

Just under six decades ago, a month of combat resulted in a Chinese military victory, with Beijing declaring a ceasefire after securing de facto control of Aksai Chin, an area claimed by both countries. The month-long battle claimed the lives of around 700 Chinese troops and roughly double that on the Indian side.

But the military facing off in the Himalayas today is very different from the one fighting 58 years ago.

No one expects the new tensions to explode in a nuclear war, but the fact that China and India have become nuclear powers since their previous meeting cannot be ignored when evaluating the balance of power.

Beijing became a nuclear power in 1964 and India in 1974.

Figures released this week by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIRPI) estimate that China has roughly 320 nuclear warheads, more than double India's 150. Both powers have seen their arsenals grow in the past year, those of Beijing in 40 and those of New Delhi in 10, according to SIRPI.

Both countries maintain a triad of delivery systems: missiles, bombers, and submarines. However, both also adhere to a "no first use" policy, meaning that they have pledged only to use nuclear weapons in retaliation for a nuclear attack in their county.

Air forces

India has around 270 fighters and 68 ground attack aircraft that it could face in combat with China, according to a study published in March by the Belfer Center.

New Delhi also maintains a number of small air bases near the Chinese border from which it can organize and supply those planes, Belfer's study, written by Frank O & # 39; Donnell and Alexander Bollfrass, said.

China, by contrast, has 157 fighters and a small fleet of ground attack drones in the region, the Belfer study said. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) uses eight bases in the region, but most of them are civil airfields at problematic elevations, the study suggests.

"The high altitude of Chinese air bases in Tibet and Xinjiang, in addition to the region's generally difficult geographic and climatic conditions, means that Chinese fighters are limited to transporting about half of their design and fuel payload" , the study states.

Airfuel refueling could give Chinese aircraft more payload and combat time, but PLAAF does not have enough air tanks to do the job, the study suggests.

Belfor's study also gives the Indian Air Force (IAF), with its Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft, a qualitative advantage in the region, where China has J-10, J-11 and Su-27 fighters.

The Indian Mirage 2000 and Su-30 jets are all-weather multipurpose jets, while of the Chinese jets, only the J-10 has those abilities.

Meanwhile, India has built its foundations in the region with China in mind, according to an October 2019 report from the Center for a New American Security.

"To weather a possible attack by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), India has placed greater emphasis on strengthening infrastructure; resistance of the base; redundant command, control and communications systems; and better air defense," states the report.

Belfer's study notes that China, faced with perceived threats from the United States on its eastern and southern flanks, has strengthened its bases there to the neglect of the Himalayas, leaving at least four EPL air bases vulnerable.

"The destruction of India or the temporary incapacity of some of the four air bases above would further exacerbate these inflexibilities and operational weaknesses of the PLAAF," he says.

The Belfer report gives the Indian air force an edge in another area: experience.

"Recent conflicts with Pakistan give the current IAF a level of institutional experience in real network combat," he says.

Lacking that experience, Chinese pilots may find it difficult to think for themselves in a dynamic air battlefield, according to the Belfer report.

"Recent PLAAF exercises with unscripted scenarios have found that pilots rely too heavily on ground control for tactical direction," he says. "This suggests that PLAAF combat dominance may be significantly weaker than is often estimated."

Ground troops

While India has the experience in the air, the CNAS report says it is also toughened on the ground, fighting in places like Kashmir and in skirmishes along its border with Pakistan.

"India is by far the most experienced and hardened part of the battle as it has fought a series of limited and low intensity conflicts in its recent past," says the CNAS report. "The EPL, on the other hand, has not experienced the crucible of combat since its conflict with Vietnam in 1979."

That month-long border war, started by China in response to Vietnam's military intervention in Cambodia, is largely considered a defeat for China. The EPL struggled to make gains against Vietnamese troops that were smaller in number but much more experienced after fighting against US forces during the Vietnam War.

However, while there may be a large gap in Himalayan experience today, there is reported to be parity in the number of ground troops. Belfer estimates that there are around 225,000 Indian ground forces in the region, as well as 200,000 to 230,000 Chinese.

However, the numbers can be misleading. Those PLA forces include units assigned to reduce any possibility of insurrection in Xinjiang or Tibet, or to face any potential conflict along the Chinese-Russian border.

Moving them to the Indian front in the event of large-scale hostilities presents a logistical problem, as Indian airstrikes could target high-speed rail lines on the Tibetan plateau or choke points in the mountainous terrain closest to the border.

"By contrast, Indian forces are already largely in place," the report says.

However, the CNAS report adds that these Indian forces operate on rough terrain in steep valleys and cannot easily move to fill the gaps that any Chinese incursion could make. In short, Indian troops could also be vulnerable to Chinese artillery and missile attacks at choke points in the mountains.

Those attacks could come from Chinese artillery or missiles stationed on the Tibetan plateau, which in some cases look down on Indian border posts, the CNAS report says.

But the question is whether, in the event of large-scale conflict, China has enough missiles to eliminate all the targets it would need to achieve in India.

Belfer's study cites estimates by a former Indian Air Force officer, who predicts that China would need 220 ballistic missiles to knock out an Indian airfield for a day. With only 1,000 to 1,200 missiles available for the task, China would quickly run out of the means to shut down India's airfields, he says.

One area where China may be gaining advantage is technology and new weapons. With a larger defense budget and rapid military modernization, Beijing cannot be counted on to close the gaps in its forces.

"China's economy is five times greater than India's defense spending, and Beijing far exceeds New Delhi's defense budget by a factor of four to one," said Nishank Motwani, international adviser to the National Center for Dialogue and Progress in Afghanistan. "The power gap between China and India is in Beijing's favor and this asymmetry is only widening."

Chinese state media have recently been packed with articles and videos of new weapons being deployed in their Tibetan region for exercises, including the Type 15 light tank and the new 155mm vehicle-mounted howitzer. Both were presented to the Chinese public at the highly publicized National Day military parade in Beijing last year.

"The weapons were specifically designed with advantages for the plateau regions and can play an important role in protecting border areas," military experts told the state-sponsored Global Times.

The Chinese store on Tuesday, after the clash with Indian troops the night before, mentioned the new weapons in a report on war games in the mountainous region.

"These types of drills demonstrated the PLA's ability to win a high-altitude regional conflict in its early stages by decisively eradicating the headquarters and hostile commanders, a PLA veteran who once deployed to Tibet and asked not to be identified, told the Global Times, "the report said.

Allies

While China may be largely pitted against India in the Himalayas, New Delhi has been developing defense relations with countries that distrust Beijing as a rising military power.

New Delhi has grown closer to the United States Army in recent years, with Washington calling India an "important defense partner" while increasing bilateral and multilateral training.

In the event of a large-scale Himalayan conflict, the intelligence and surveillance of the United States could help India to have a clearer picture of the battlefield.

Belfer's report uses the example of what could happen if China raised troops from its interior to the front lines in the mountains.

"Such a Chinese increase would also attract the attention of the United States, which would alert India and allow it to counter-mobilize its own additional forces from within," he says.

India participates in joint military exercises with countries such as the United States, Japan, France, and Australia.

"Western troops participating in such war games and exercises have regularly reluctantly expressed admiration for the tactical creativity of their Indian counterparts and their high degree of adaptability," says the CNAS report.

"China's joint training efforts, on the other hand, have so far remained relatively rudimentary in scope, with the notable exception of its increasingly advanced military exercises with Pakistan and Russia."