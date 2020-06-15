Why the history of the Donald Trump-West Point ramp really matters

Trump, because he is Trump, responded to criticism on Saturday night with this tweet:

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' so that Fake News had fun with. Final ten feet I ran to the level ground. Moment! "

In responding, Trump took what could have been a Twitter-only story and made it a much broader, and longer, story, with most major newspapers covering it.

Here is the thing: is a story. For many reasons.

1) Trump is 74 years old: The president turned 74 on Sunday. He is the oldest person chosen for a first term in the White House. Earlier this month, the White House released a memorandum on the results of Trump's annual physical exam that only briefly outlined the overall picture of his health (height, weight, etc.). He did not mention an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed Hospital by Trump in November 2019, which the White House later said was simply part of the President's annual physical exam.

2) Trump's medical past is a total mysteryAs I recently wrote, we know less about Trump's medical history than any other current president.

The extension of Trump's medical records before he was elected in 2016 came in the form of a single letter from his personal physician in 2015 that read, in part: "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can say unequivocally, will be the healthiest person ever elected to the presidency … His physical strength and endurance are extraordinary. "

That doctor later said that Trump dictated the letter to him and that two Trump associates had confiscated the president's medical records in 2017 after he told the New York Times that Trump took medication to grow his hair.

So, everything we know about the president's health before taking on the world's most powerful job comes from a short, boastful letter that the doctor who signed it says he didn't write. OK so.

3) Trump makes the health of his opponents a major problem: On Monday morning, Trump sent a tweet attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, who is 77, as : On Monday morning, Trump sent a tweet attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, who is 77, as "weak and fired. "That is part of a deliberate strategy on behalf of the president, who has repeatedly suggested that Biden is losing or has lost his mental capacity."

"WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn't know where he is or what he's doing" Trump tweeted in March . "Honestly, I don't think he even knows what office he's running for!"

"Biden cannot do it," Trump said in an interview last month. "He doesn't know he's alive."

And Trump did the exact same thing during the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton, particularly after she fell ill while attending a September 11 memorial service.

"I could be crazy," she said at a rally in October 2016. "I really could be crazy."

"To defeat radical Islamic crime and terrorism in our country, to win trade in our country, it takes tremendous physical and mental strength and endurance," he said in Wisconsin in August of that year. "Hillary Clinton does not have that strength and resistance."

This is a situation of what is good for the goose is good for the goose. If Trump can openly question the physical and mental fitness of his Democratic opponents, then when there is a time when he looks fragile, it is an absolutely fair game to ask questions about his own well-being, particularly given his age and how little we have to know about his medical past.

So yes, of course, the president's slow, tentative walk down a ramp is a story. Donald Trump made it one.