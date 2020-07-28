Why the National Security Advisor's Covid-19 infection is a national security problem (opinion)

The diagnosis of O & # 39; Brien Covid-19 is a short-term health emergency. While others in the White House, including one of Donald Trump's personal assistants, have tested positive in the past, O & # 39; Brien's exposure is particularly alarming based on the staff he should regularly engage with, not to mention the nearby places where it operates. The nature of how the White House is structured, coupled with the demands of O & # 39; Brien's work, means that critical US government personnel may have been exposed to the virus, including President Donald Trump himself.

Typically, a national security adviser meets with the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff, and other cabinet officials every day, including during the Presidential Information Meeting (PDB) in the Oval Office, meetings of the Council of Homeland Security in the Situation Room (I've been in my fair share (the room is usually pretty crowded), in-person preparatory calls from foreign leaders, and more. I can say from experience: social distancing is not an option in many of these environments without extraordinary measures.

Typically, a national security adviser also engages, at a minimum, with dozens of mission critical national security personnel each day, including direct reports from the NSA, NSC employees who come to meet or report to him, your PDB editor and many others. In the absence of physical renovations to the office "suite" the NSA works in, the staff is in incredibly close quarters: I was less than an arm's length from my colleague in the suite for the two years I advised a former national security adviser. It goes without saying that we get very close.

The White House has said O & # 39; Brien has mild symptoms and that the work of the National Security Council "continues without interruption." But O & # 39; Brien's diagnosis means that a deadly virus could be lurking in the corridors of the West Wing for a period of time.

To make matters worse, O & # 39; Brien did not limit their interactions. He recently traveled to Europe, with aides and Secret Service agents, where he met with his counterparts in Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. A photo released by the NSC shows them standing together without masks.

Weighing the demands of your job with the need to follow the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control is a balancing act, but O & # 39; Brien's foreign incursion may have inadvertently exposed even more people to the virus both at home and abroad if it was contagious while traveling. . Photos the White House shared of O & # 39; Brien visiting an American World War I cemetery in France as well show it without mask. I also didn't use one when meet with journalists in mid-July.

It is true that we do not know exactly when or how O & # 39; Brien was infected with the virus. He reportedly said he believed he had contracted it with his daughter, but because his ability to report to work is so important to our national security, it is unfathomable that he (and other top officials) would not take all security measures. possible to protect them and all the people with whom they come into contact.

The White House should have encouraged staff to follow CDC guidelines at all times, both on and off the White House campus. The president and other top officials may try to blame O & # 39; Brien for not being careful about his own time, but they certainly didn't set the right tone for following the guidelines regardless of location. Months of not wearing masks and reporting scientific evidence really didn't yell at staff to take CDC guidelines seriously.

The White House statement said there was no risk of exposure to Trump or O & # 39; Brien Vice President Mike Pence, but someone must rethink the content of their communications. O & # 39; Brien has reportedly been working from an off-site location for days other than a brief visit to the White House on Thursday, when he abruptly left. Trump also said he had not seen O & # 39; Brien recently. But that shouldn't make any American sleep better at night.

While there is no risk of exposure to O & # 39; Brien while he is off site, the White House statement seems certain that the President does not spend much time with the man who is supposed to be his top adviser on all things national. security. O & # 39; Brien was last seen with Trump on the President's trip July 10 to CENTCOM headquarters in Florida. The lack of contact from Trump and O & # 39; Brien could be attributed to O & # 39; Brien's trip, but still crisis communications here are doing more harm than good.

We know from Trump's Twitter feed that he spends a lot of time watching television and that he and O & # 39; Brien haven't seen each other in a long time. This is a public admission that they historically don't do routine things together, like holding NSC meetings, preparing for foreign calls, receiving information about the PDB, and more. There has long been good reason to think that Trump has likely spent more time with his "security" advisers on television than with his own NSA, and White House comments on the O & # 39; Brien infection seem to confirm this.

While we expect the prompt recovery of O & # 39; Brien, we should also expect that the Covid-19 outbreak can be contained, quickly, because it is a security vulnerability. At the operational level, there is an interruption when a senior official cannot perform his job completely. The White House has not said that O & # 39; Brien works limited hours, but having worked for an NSA for years, I know that it is simply not possible to do your job as efficiently from home, even with a secure facility in your home or regular intelligence courier service. That makes the playing field even more uneven compared to other countries that have a full team on deck.

The White House is trying to portray a message of continuity of operations and stability because they know how bad it is to have an official at this level operating at less than full capacity. The editor of the China Global Times tweeted on Monday about how this development shows that the virus is out of control. The Global Times is published by the Chinese Communist Party spokesman, the People's Daily, and the tweet should be seen as part of the Chinese CCP's influence operations against the United States, but the editor is not wrong about this diagnosis and what it says about how far we have to enter only containing the virus.

More broadly, the fact that the White House was unable to secure its top security adviser sends a terrifying message about the administration's responsiveness to Covid-19: that it is, at best, inadequate.