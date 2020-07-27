Why the next 100 days may be the most important in the history of the United States (opinion)

What happens could have a major impact not only on the most immediate concerns about whether our schools will reopen in the fall or whether the federal government will continue to step up and support the more than 30 million unemployed Americans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. . The next hundred days will test our determination as a nation. They will probably force many of us to ask ourselves whether we really are truly committed to the democratic principles that have guided our country, for better or for worse, for the past 244 years. This will be a moment of national recognition like no other.

Typically, when political analysts consider one-hundred-day terms, they automatically think of the first 100 days of a presidency, widely regarded as the period when a president can best take advantage of the momentum of his recent election to pass new legislation and set the tone for the rest of his term. "The First 100 Days" is a phrase that was coined by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who took office in the midst of a catastrophic period of economic turmoil that would later become known as the Great Depression.

But the next hundred-day period, the time between now and November 3, could well be crucial.

This is where the nation is right now:

• The United States is dealing with a pandemic that has shown no signs of abating. It has already claimed more than 146,000 deaths in the United States, and the country now accounts for more than a quarter of all infections worldwide. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has, until very recently, been largely dismissive of the pandemic, politicizing and minimizing it in a way that not only sowed more division, but contributed to the colossal failure of the federal government to contain its spread.

• A video captured in a corner of Minneapolis on Memorial Day documented a police officer holding his knee on George Floyd's neck until he passed out and died, sparking protests across the country that forced the Most important national conversation about race and the police since Civil Rights was. President Trump has used the protests, calling for police reform and the removal of racist Confederate symbols, as a cover to send paramilitary-style troops to arrest protesters he says are "anarchists." Since then, he has threatened to send up to 75,000 federal officials to big cities (read: "Democrats") in the coming weeks.

• The President and his obsequious Justice Department, as well as his personal attorneys, have done everything possible to hinder freedom of expression, particularly any speech that is critical of Trump. Not only have they tried to block recent revealing books from people in the White House and a member of the Trump family, but the Justice Department actually referred a former Trump associate to prison after he had already been suspended, allegedly for prevent you from completing a disclosure. Book slated to be released this fall before a judge revokes the order.

• In an act of blatant cronyism, the president commuted the prison sentence of his former political ally Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and witnessing manipulation during the investigation of the Trump campaign in Russia.

Stop? We haven't even gotten to Trump's efforts to escalate tensions with China by closing a consulate in Houston last week, much less his attacks on the mail vote or his complete disinterest in countering foreign attempts to meddle once again in the elections. .

Did we mention your public reluctance to commit to accepting the results of the November elections? It has raised fears that he may refuse to leave office, as predicted by his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Americans must understand that in these elections, not only Trump's political future is in danger, but also the financial and legal. Trump knows that once he relinquishes the power of the presidency, he will surely be subjected to a barrage of official investigations into his taxes, campaign contributions, accusations of self-negotiation and obstruction of justice.

It is reasonable to assume that Trump will not stop at any political crime to stay in power, and that is why Americans of all political stripes must be especially vigilant for the next 100 days. Of course, the easiest way for Trump to remain in power is to win the election, but with several recent polls giving Joe Biden a double-digit lead, the president has an uphill battle.

Americans must be on the lookout for possible tricks like trumped-up charges against Joe Biden, meddling with the Postal Service in the name of fighting "electoral fraud" by mail, deploying federal agents in Democratic strongholds to ensure "ballot box security" while intimidating and they suppress participation, declaring emergency powers around the elections and launching a military assault abroad, knowing that the American public tends to demonstrate around the president in times of war.

A lot will happen in the next 100 days and Americans must be vigilant; The great American experiment in democracy is, perhaps for the first time since the Civil War, really at stake. Will the United States return to a vibrant democracy under the presidency of Joe Biden? Or see the biggest erosion of democracy under President Trump's re-election?

Keep your eyes peeled, America.