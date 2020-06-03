Why The Prequel Wasn’t A Good Idea For The Franchise

2009 Patrick Tatopoulos horror and action film Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans It was an unnecessary prequel to an already well established franchise. It is the third film, but chronologically the first, of the franchise. Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans it shows the origins of the main characters, as well as the beginning of the war between vampires and lycans. While prequels have the ability to strengthen the original story of a franchise, this addition was not well received by fans and critics alike, and unnecessary complications were eventually added to a plot that was introduced in the original.

Starring Kate Beckinsale as the vampire warrior Selene, Michael Sheen as the werewolf Lucian, and Bill Nighy as the elder vampire Viktor, the film tells the story of Lucian, who is the werewolf with the ability to take human form, turning him into a werewolf. . For years, vampires have kept lycanthropes as slaves, believing them to be the lesser immortals. As the movie progresses, it is revealed that Lucian has fallen in love with Viktor's daughter, Sonja (Rhona Mitra). Finally, she tells Viktor and the council that she is pregnant with Lucian's son. As a result, they sentence her to death.

The film ends with Viktor taking Selene under his protection after killing his family and transforming her into a vampire. In the original Underworld (2003), Lucian explains all of this to Selene before she died. She knows every part of this information and also the audience. Due to this fact, the prequel was completely unnecessary, any minuscule detail provided in the film was not sufficient to corroborate the need for Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans.

Why the franchise didn't need a prequel

the Underworld The franchise was becoming a cult classic during the 2000s, but the prequel stands out notably as one of the worst additions to the film's history. Traditionally, a prequel movie is presented to provide deeper context to something that is briefly mentioned in a previous installment. Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans Regurgitated information that Lucian explained well in the original movie. Therefore, extending the story just for the sake of having a prequel made it completely unnecessary and the franchise suffered for it.

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans He made a short story, although some fans enjoyed the movie. While it has its flaws, it provided a deeper sympathy for lycans than the previous movie, and the importance of Michael Corvin (Scott Speedman). It consistently falls towards the middle or the bottom of the charts compared to the rest of the franchise installments. This is due, in part, to critical reception and mixed criticism from fans. If you look at it in the franchise timeline, it's an exciting introduction to what's to come, but the fact is, it's a short story set to make a disappointing prequel.

Regardless, the movie has bad reviews, doesn't add anything new to the franchise, and left most fans disappointed. If it had preceded the first movie, it might have been well received and probably wouldn't be considered an unnecessary addition to an amazing action horror movie franchise. Nonetheless, fans continue to revisit Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans for his impressive performance and the simple fact that he is a Underworld movie.

