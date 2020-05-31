Why the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 has yet to be confirmed

Many games have already been confirmed for the PlayStation 5, but Cyberpunk 2077 is not one of them, despite the developer's next-generation plans.

Players will not be able to play a next generation version Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles like Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 or Microsoft's Xbox Series X, at least not anytime soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 It is slated to launch on September 17, 2020 and will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game explores the dystopian city of the night, giving users the opportunity to play as V, a customizable mercenary who is highly skilled in apocalyptic warfare. The fact that the game debuts at the end of this generation of consoles has fueled speculation about what its next-gen counterpart will look like, but for now the details remain vague about how Cyberpunk 2077 it will be improved and updated to play next generation.

Although the game has not been included in the list of confirmed PS5 games, the developers have already stated that there are plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 for the next generation of video game consoles, but it's not something they're currently prioritizing. However, just because it's not at the forefront of their minds doesn't mean a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 it won't come eventually

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: everything that CD Projekt Red has confirmed

CD Projekt Red (CDPR), the Polish developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, clarified earlier this year that there is no official date set for when the game will be available on next-gen consoles. "When it comes to a proper and complete next generation version, that will come later,Michal Nowakowski, CDPR's Senior Vice President of Business Development, stated in April (via VGC) "We haven't announced when and I don't have a new comment here on that."

This is likely to come as a surprise to many fans, especially considering that CDPR used the game to show off the new Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature. CDPR was the first external developer to establish its support for Smart Delivery, the new Xbox item. Series X that will provide players with updated versions of their favorite games in the future, ensuring that they don't need to re-purchase the game to play on the next-gen console. Many fans assumed that this would mean an improved version of Cyberpunk 2077 It would be accessible on newer consoles as soon as they were released, although this is clearly no longer the case.

Backwards compatibility for Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox Smart Delivery and Sony

CD Projekt Red has confirmed, however, that Cyberpunk 2077 It will be compatible with next-gen consoles, and this allows players to play the game as soon as they have access to the new consoles. In other words, while an improved next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 will not be available immediately, a game port will continue to be supported from the beginning.

While details of how this will work on the Xbox Series X have been released, less is known about how this will work on the PS5. As reported by Gaming radarSince Sony has yet to reveal a rival Smart Delivery feature, CDPR is currently standing still. "A patch will be available to everyone who purchases the Xbox One version here and now from the get-go, once the update is active they will be able to download it for free,Nowakowski said.It is PlayStation that must first address these issues and … we cannot jump the gun ahead of them."

Despite the uncertainty of the future of Cyberpunk 2077 On next-gen consoles, the game is still on track to be released earlier this fall. In a financial report released by CDPR on May 28thThe developer confirmed that the game is in its final stages of development. They have also increased the project budget due to the final form it is taking. "This increase is primarily due to the continued development of Cyberpunk 2077, which has entered its final development phase prior to the more intensive release,CDPR explained.

While it is not clear when Cyberpunk 2077 will launch successfully on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, gamers can rest easy knowing they will be able to play the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game on their new consoles … it may not be seen quite as good as possible.

